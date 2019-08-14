Global Acai Berry Market 2019 Key Players, Trends, Sales, Supply, Demand, Analysis and Forecast 2025

WiseGuyReports.com adds “Global Acai Berry Market Size study, by Type, by Application and Regional Forecasts 2018-2025” reports to its database.

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, August 14, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rising Consumer Awareness Driving the Global Consumption of Acai Berry

A new report added to online inventory of Wise Guy Report (WGR) reveals that the global market for acai berry is poised to demonstrate a double-digit growth rate during 2018 and 2025. The market surpassed a valuation of USD 712 Million in 2017. Rise in global consumption continues to drive the market growth.

Acai berry is also gaining traction as a superfood. It is increasingly used in premium personal care and cosmetic products. However, it has been noticed that the disparity between supply and demand has increase off late. Acai berry is native to central and south America and are difficult to harvest in other parts of the world. The limited source of production is undermining the market potential. Countries such as Brazil, Chile and Venezuela have excellent conditions for acai berry cultivation.

The unique nutritional properties of acai berry are driving its popularity in across the global. Advanced countries in North America and Europe are posting a higher demand for acai berry. The antioxidant properties of acai berry make them a high marketable product. There are several other health benefits of the Acai berry. Acai pulp apparently helps in reducing the incidence of colon and bladder cancer. Moreover, it is to improve skin quality and keep it hydrated.

Increase awareness among individual about the product is the primary market driver. It is known to improve heart health. Acai berry is also gaining popularity in personal care and cosmetic products. Rising demand for organic cosmetics is partly influencing the uptake of acai berries. Increased consumer inclination towards organic products is expected to support the market growth during the forecast period. It is project that acai berry will find more health application in the forthcoming years. However, acai berry remain a relatively new product and more studies are needed for identifying the effectiveness and risks.

Global Acai Berry Market: Segmental Analysis

The segmental analysis of the market has been conducted based on type, and application.

On the basis of type, the market has been segmented into dried and pulp. On the basis of application, the market has been segmented into food & beverages, nutraceuticals, cosmetics & personal care and others.

Global Acai Berry Market: Regional Analysis

The regions discussed in the report include North America, Asia Pacific (APAC), Latin America, Europe and Rest of the World (RoW). North America is the standout market for acai berry. In terms of revenue, North America accounts for the largest share of the global acai berry market. This is mainly owing to the high level of consumer awareness regarding the health benefits of acai berry. Consumption of acai berry has continued to increase in countries such as the U.S. and Canada. The market in Asia Pacific is also expected to witness a strong growth over the next couple of years.

Global Acai Berry Market: Competition Analysis

Some of the leading companies operating in the global market for acai berry include ACAIROOTS.COM, SAMBAZON, Acai Roots, Amazon Forest Trading, Organique Acai USA, Zola, Phyto-nutraceuticals, AcaiExotic, Vision America International, ENERGY FOODS INTERNATIONAL, Naked Juice Company, Acai Frooty, Sunfood, Nativo Acai and Tropical Acai.

