Partnerize Recognized with the Pinnacle Award for Best Affiliate Marketing Innovation

/EIN News/ -- SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Partnerize , a leading partner automation solution for global brands, today announced that its platform has won the Best Affiliate Marketing Innovation Award at the 2019 Pinnacle Awards . Held yesterday during the Affiliate Summit East Conference and Expo in New York City, the Pinnacle Awards recognize the most successful and innovative affiliate marketing programs and companies in the industry.



Judges for the Best Affiliate Marketing Innovation category were looking for a best-in-breed technology that is making a material difference to affiliate marketers, whether through improved efficiency or increased incremental revenue. Partnerize delivers on both these goals through new and improved offerings in its AI-powered Partner Automation Platform.

Partnerize has delivered a host of game-changing innovations over the past year, including Intelligent Partner Discovery, the industry's first AI-powered partner identification and recommendations engine. The company also showcased its reimagined suite of commissioning tools, as well as advanced mobile tracking capabilities. Also contributing to the honor were the extensive set of usability enhancements that streamline workflows, improve navigation, simplify payment and conversion tracking, provide richer data visualization, and reduce steps to revenue. These advancements support the company’s vision of delivering industry-leading automation for affiliate programs, as well as for many other forms of brand partnerships.

“We are incredibly proud to receive this prestigious industry recognition,” said Charlie Calabrese, Vice President of Operations for Partnerize. “Our team is dedicated to delivering the absolute best technology platform to empower enterprises to increase affiliate revenue. This award validates our efforts and inspires us to push ahead with many more innovations in the coming months.”

About Partnerize

Partnerize is the leader in partnership automation. The AI-powered Partnerize Partner Automation Platform delivers data-driven intelligence and industry-leading management tools that are essential for materially improving ROI from this fast-growing sales channel. The world’s leading companies, including 63 top retailers, 11 international airlines, 8 of the largest telecoms, and more than 200 other global brands rely on Partnerize to drive and manage more than $6B in partner sales and $500M in partner payments every year. For more information on how Partnerize can grow your partnerships and business, please visit https://partnerize.com .

