First Foods Group Launches New Brand and Signs an LOI with CBD Unlimited

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, NY, Aug. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE – First Foods Group, Inc. (OTCQB: FIFG) has announced today that it has launched its first hemp-based premium chocolate product line available now to consumers under the brand name, “Southeast Edibles.” First Foods has been eagerly anticipating the legalization of hemp-based products in the state of Florida, where it has been refining its chocolate edibles recipes in its state-of-the-art chocolate production facility since March of this year. First Foods has been thoroughly and thoughtfully working behind the scenes to position itself as a market leader who is ready and able to capture the nationwide chocolate edibles market.

First Foods strategic focus and tactical market positioning came to fruition on July 1, 2019 when Florida’s governor legalized hemp-based products. First Foods immediately responded to this historical event on August 9, 2019 by simultaneously launching its Southeast Edibles brand and signing a letter of intent with CBD Unlimited, Inc. (OTCQB: EDXC), which is a leading researcher, manufacturer and distributor of a wide range of CBD products that have been scientifically designed and tested to perfect the delivery of accurate CBD dosage.

“First Food Group is a creative and emerging brand that will help drive our consumable product category as the growth of the CBD marketplace is accelerating rapidly,” CBD Unlimited CEO & Chairman Todd Davis stated. “We look forward to this opportunity to collaborate with such a successful management team as we strive to provide consumers with a variety of superb products.”

“We have purposely followed a methodical approach to introducing our product lines to market. Identifying and vetting only the best teaming partners are key to our long-term success. CBD Unlimited's scientific approach, loyal customer base and expanding market access gives us confidence that they are an ideal partner to help bring our products to discerning customers who demand quality chocolate edibles that have an exceptional taste and deliver a consistent and reliable dose of hemp-based ingredients,” according to Harold Kestenbaum, CEO and Chairman of FIFG.

Mr. Kestenbaum also states, "Over the past year, First Foods Group has structured and put to motion a team of first-rate professionals to develop and launch its luxury brands of gourmet chocolates with CBD infusions, which are uniquely positioned for widespread distribution to “Big Box” chains. The team has worked cohesively to cultivate distinctive product lines, brand identities, target audiences, web presence and ultimate market acceptance.”

Company management has been and remains singularly focused on creating their own chocolate from carefully selected raw materials, including cacao beans that come directly from well-established farms located throughout South America that enjoy long-standing, personal relationships with FIFG’s third-generation chocolatier. The Company’s Holy Cacao chocolate is infused with only the best hemp extracts.

Company executives selected Southeast Edibles as FIFG’s initial brand because it offers a broad spectrum of premium chocolate in dark, dairy free milk, and white varieties that are all available with different concentrations of CBD. The Company has featured Southeast Edibles in a brand-new website and e-commerce shop, which is positioned today to fulfill purchase orders from inaugural buyers from targeted states.

Readers should keep in mind that Southeast Edibles is just the beginning for FIFG. Company management is diligently working on targeting every segment of the market and plans to unveil their ultra-premium brand, "Purely Irresistible" in the near term. Stay tuned.

About First Food Group, Inc.

First Foods Group, Inc. provides management services and funding options for emerging food brands and menu concepts. First Foods Group, Inc. is also growing its own new concepts, both through proprietary development and through mergers, acquisitions, and licensing arrangements. First Foods Group has assembled a team of distinguished food service professionals with experience and success at the highest levels of the industry.

About CBD Unlimited, Inc.

CBD Unlimited. Inc. develops and distributes all-natural products from the cannabis sativa L plant (hemp) with less than 0.01% THC. Its products range from oils, capsules, topicals, and pet products, all with the shared purpose of high therapeutic value. The science behind these products involves nearly a decade of research and experiments in order to perfect the accuracy in dosage and delivery of absorption per serving.

In order to provide conformity with federal and state mandates, the company has incorporated its “Gorilla-Tek” platform into their business practices. The Gorilla-Tek platform is the first standardized hardware agnostic and software solution that tracks high-risk, high-shrink, regulated and restricted products maintained under federal/state/local regulations. The platform provides asset protection, inventory management, compliance and an “end of sale” technology integration. Gorilla-Tek is tremendously efficient, as it provides up-to-the-minute accounting and product details and GEO-location for consumer apps. Gorilla-Tek increases productivity, while reducing costs for retailers and costs in time for customers.

Safe Harbor Notice

This press release may contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, such as statements relating to financial results and plans for future development activities and are thus prospective. Forward-looking statements include all statements that are not statements of historical fact regarding intent, belief or current expectations of the company, its directors or its officers. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the company’s ability to control. Actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Among the factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements are risks and uncertainties associated with the company’s business and finances in general, including the ability to continue and manage its growth, competition, global economic conditions and other factors discussed in detail in the Company’s periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

Contact: For further investor and media information, contact: COMPANY: First Foods Group, Inc. Contact: 201-471-0988; info@firstfoodsgroup.com



