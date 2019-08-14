Scoop Secures $60 Million in Series C Funding Led by Activate Capital to Drive Continued Growth

/EIN News/ -- New investors including NGP Capital, BNP Paribas, Total Ventures join round; funding to support continued expansion and team growth

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Scoop ( www.takescoop.com ), the largest enterprise carpooling solution in the country, today announced it has raised $60 million in funding. The round was led by Activate Capital, with new investors including NGP Capital, BNP Paribas, and Total Ventures. Returning investors include Index Ventures, Signia Venture Partners, Workday Ventures, and G2VP. To date, Scoop has raised over $106 million in funding.

The round comes at a time of accelerating growth for the company. Since launching in 2015, Scoop has become the definitive enterprise carpooling solution for employers, partnering with more than 55 innovative companies including LinkedIn, Workday, and T-Mobile to mitigate the commute’s impact on their workforces. Most recently, Scoop launched in Detroit in partnership with Bedrock, a full service commercial real estate firm. Scoop now operates in more than 2,000 cities across the country, with plans to expand rapidly to other major metro areas impacted by rising congestion and drive alone rates.

“We continue to be impressed by Scoop’s ability to create deeply meaningful impact for both their customers and commuters,” said Raj Atluru, Managing Director at Activate Capital. “We strongly believe that Scoop will continue to be the go-to solution for enterprises across the country that want to diversify mobility options in order to better attract, engage, and retain top talent. Scoop is at the forefront of re-imagining the employee commute, and we look forward to working with them as they deliver on this truly unique and innovative service.”

To guide its expansion, Scoop will invest in its world-class team to ensure the product best serves both customers and carpoolers. The company most recently added Bill Thayer to its executive team as Chief Revenue Officer to both accelerate enterprise adoption and meet the requirements of some of the fastest-growing and most innovative companies in the world. Bill has spent over two decades in the energy sector, first at American Power Conversion in a number of senior leadership, management, and sales roles. Prior to joining Scoop, he served as Executive Vice President of Sales at fuel cell manufacturer Bloom Energy.

“We're thrilled to partner with both our investors and customers to help improve what is often one of the worst parts of all of our days: our commutes," said Rob Sadow, Co-Founder and CEO of Scoop. “We look forward to aggressively expanding across the United States in order to meaningfully impact quality of life for commuters everywhere.”

Scoop Technologies, Inc. is the largest carpooling solution in the country. Scoop partners with some of the world's most forward-thinking companies, including LinkedIn, T-Mobile, and Workday to offer convenient, enjoyable carpooling to their employees – ultimately helping them be happier, more engaged, and more productive in their day-to-day lives. Scoop has put more than 7 million carpool trips on the road to date in 2,000 cities across the country.

Headquartered in San Francisco, Calif., Scoop is a privately-held company with the backing of prominent investors including Activate Capital, Index Ventures, NGP Capital, BNP Paribas, BMW iVentures, Signia Venture Partners, Workday Ventures, G2VP, and select angel investors.

