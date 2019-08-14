THE PALEY CENTER FOR MEDIA AND THE JAMES P. JIMIRRO MEDIA IMPACT SERIES PRESENT: MEDIA BIAS: FACT OR FICTION?

Distinguished Participants Include: Sharyl Attkisson, Angelo Carusone, Tim Graham, Dean Marie Hardin, Michelle Malkin, Christine Quinn, and Brian Stelter

The Paley Center for Media today announced that it will present the third program in the James P. Jimirro Media Impact Series: Media Bias: Fact or Fiction? on Tuesday, September 17 at 6:30 pm at the Paley Center’s New York location. The third program of this annual series will tackle one of the most hotly-debated topics in current media landscape.

“I’m looking forward to an enlightening discussion from both sides of the political spectrum on this crucial topic ahead of the 2020 Presidential Election,” said James P. Jimirro. “I’m thrilled to partner with the Paley Center and look forward to hearing the thoughts from our distinguished group of speakers.”

“We’re so proud to welcome The James P. Jimirro Media Impact Series back to the Paley Center stage,” said Maureen J. Reidy, the Paley Center’s President & CEO. “As our country looks toward 2020, it’s more important than ever to shine a light on and explore the topic of media bias.”

In this spirited political landscape, the public is having a harder time finding accurate sources of information. According to a recent Gallup/Knight Foundation Survey, more Americans have a negative view of the news media, with charges of bias and unfairness growing considerably from a generation ago. The Paley Center will gather journalists and experts from very divergent perspectives, to explore whether media bias is fact or fiction, including: Sharyl Attkisson, Host and Moderator, Full Measure; Angelo Carusone, President, Media Matters; Tim Graham, Director of Media Analysis, Media Research Center; Michelle Malkin, Fox News contributor and author, Open Borders, Inc.; Christine Quinn, President & CEO, Win; Brian Stelter, host, CNN Reliable Sources: and moderator Dean Marie Hardin, Bellisario College of Communications, Penn State School of Journalism. The participants will assess what this mistrust means for our political discourse and democracy, as well as examine how it is possible to be a well-informed citizen in an era of fake news.

The James P. Jimirro Media Impact Series casts light on the role of media in influencing public thought and behavior. Designed to reach media professionals, students, and the public at large, the series encourages careful consideration of media’s impact on society and, accordingly, fosters more critical viewers and readers.

About The Paley Center for Media

The Paley Center for Media, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization with locations in New York and Los Angeles, leads the discussion about the cultural, creative, and social significance of television, radio, and emerging platforms. Drawing upon its curatorial expertise, an international collection, and close relationships with the leaders of the media community, the Paley Center examines the intersections between media and society. The general public can access the Paley Center’s permanent media collection, which contains over 160,000 television and radio programs and advertisements, and participate in programs that explore and celebrate the creativity, the innovations, the personalities, and the leaders who are shaping media. Through the global programs of its Media Council and International Council, the Paley Center also serves as a neutral setting where media professionals can engage in discussion and debate about the evolving media landscape. Previously known as The Museum of Television & Radio, the Paley Center was founded in 1975 by William S. Paley, a pioneering innovator in the industry. For more information, please visit paleycenter.org.

