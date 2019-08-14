Black Hat USA 2019 Closes Out Another Record-Breaking Event in Las Vegas

World's Leading Information Security Event Wraps 22nd Annual Show Focused on Cutting Edge Cybersecurity Research

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Black Hat, the world's leading producer of information security events, today highlights the 2019 programming and new initiatives that helped make Black Hat USA 2019 its most successful show to date. The event welcomed more than 20,200 of the most security-savvy professionals across the InfoSec spectrum – spanning academia, world-class researchers, and leaders in the public and private sectors. The event's robust lineup featured groundbreaking content led by security experts who showcased the latest and greatest research currently impacting the industry.



The Black Hat Review Board, comprised of 24 of the world's foremost security experts, evaluated more submissions this year than ever before – producing the largest program to date. This year's conference welcomed more than 500 speakers and Trainers across more than 90 deeply technical Trainings and more than 120 innovative research-based Briefings on stage. For more information about the event and to download available whitepapers and presentations, visit: blackhat.com/us-19/

Show Highlights

Keynote Dino Dai Zovi , responsible for leading security engineering for Square’s Cash App, presented “Every Security Team is a Software Team Now” to a bustling Mandalay Bay Events Center, which housed more than 5,500 attendees.

CISO Summit welcomed 200 executives from top public and private organizations for an exclusive, program intended to give CISOs and other InfoSec executives more practical insight into the latest security trends and technologies and enterprise best practices.

welcomed 200 executives from top public and private organizations for an exclusive, program intended to give CISOs and other InfoSec executives more practical insight into the latest security trends and technologies and enterprise best practices. Arsenal returned for its tenth year, offering researchers and the open source community the ability to demonstrate tools they develop and use in their daily professions – live. This year's program showcased more than 90 tools and featured the all-new Arsenal Lab, which offers a hands-on opportunity to play with hardware, ICS gear, and IoT devices.

Business Hall buzzed with more than 300 leading companies. Attendees were given the opportunity to experience hands on learning, demonstrations and education on the latest products and technologies impacting the industry, as well as deep dive sessions presented by vendors in the Business Hall Theaters.

buzzed with more than 300 leading companies. Attendees were given the opportunity to experience hands on learning, demonstrations and education on the latest products and technologies impacting the industry, as well as deep dive sessions presented by vendors in the Business Hall Theaters. Electronic Frontier Foundation Support: For the sixth year, Black Hat is proudly donating $50,000 to the EFF to continue supporting their important work in protecting civil liberties within the digital world. Black Hat has a strong partnership with the EFF to provide pro-bono legal consultations to security researchers on the legality of any research or data they plan to present at the annual shows.

Electronic Frontier Foundation Support: For the sixth year, Black Hat is proudly donating $50,000 to the EFF to continue supporting their important work in protecting civil liberties within the digital world. Black Hat has a strong partnership with the EFF to provide pro-bono legal consultations to security researchers on the legality of any research or data they plan to present at the annual shows.

Scholarships: Black Hat awarded more than 300 Academic Briefings Scholarships to deserving students from around the world. Black Hat and EWF again offered the Female Leaders Scholarship Program to minimize the gender gap among the InfoSec community and give students the opportunity to learn, network and collaborate with the world's brightest minds. Event speakers were also given two complimentary Briefings passes per talk to be given to students of their choice.

QueerCon: Black Hat will be donating all proceeds from its specialized 2019 event t-shirt to QueerCon, the largest social network of LGBT hackers from around the world.

Top partners and sponsors of Black Hat USA 2019 include:

Sustaining Partners: Accenture, Carbon Black, Cisco, CrowdStrike, ExtraHop Networks, Qualys, Rapid7, Recorded Future, SecurityScorecard, ServiceNow, Tenable; Global Partners: Cloudflare, Cybereason, Darktrace, Endace, Facebook, Garrison Technologies Inc., HackerOne, IntSights Cyber Intelligence, ISACA, Qualys, Recorded Future, Synopsys, Tenable, Veronis; Diamond Sponsors: BlackBerry Cylance, Cisco, CrowdStrike, FireEye, LogRhythm, Palo Alto Networks, Qualys, Rapid7, Tenable; Platinum Plus Sponsors: AT&T Cybersecurity, Carbon Black, Cofense, Cybereason, Darktrace, ExtraHop Networks, Forcepoint, Fortinet, Juniper Networks, McAfee, Mimecast, NETSCOUT Systems, Proofpoint, Inc., Recorded Future, RSA, SecurityScorecard, SentinelOne, Symantec, Synopsys. For all sponsorship opportunities, visit: blackhat.com/us-19/sponsors.html

What's Next: Black Hat Europe 2019

Following a successful USA event, Black Hat is preparing for Black Hat Europe 2019, a four-day event taking place December 2-5, 2019 at the ExCeL in London, England. The event will bring together an international security audience for two days of intense classroom-style Trainings followed by two days of the infamous Black Hat Briefings presented by some of the most renowned experts in the industry. For more information and to register, please visit: blackhat.com/eu-19/

Connect with Black Hat (#BlackHat)

FUTURE DATES/EVENTS

Black Hat Trainings 2019 , Alexandria, VA, October 17-18

, Alexandria, VA, October 17-18 Black Hat Trainings 2019, Tokyo, Japan, October 24-25

Tokyo, Japan, October 24-25 Black Hat Europe 2019 , London, UK, December 2-5

, London, UK, December 2-5 Black Hat Asia 2020 , Singapore, March 31 – April 3

, Singapore, March 31 – April 3 Black Hat USA 2020, Las Vegas, NV, August 1-6

About Black Hat

For more than 20 years, Black Hat has provided attendees with the very latest in information security research, development, and trends. These high-profile global events and trainings are driven by the needs of the security community, striving to bring together the best minds in the industry. Black Hat inspires professionals at all career levels, encouraging growth and collaboration among academia, world-class researchers, and leaders in the public and private sectors. Black Hat Briefings and Trainings are held annually in the United States, Europe and Asia. More information is available at: blackhat.com. Black Hat is brought to you by Informa Tech.

About Informa Tech

Informa Tech is a market leading provider of integrated research, media, training and events to the global Technology community. We're an international business of more than 600 colleagues, operating in more than 20 markets. Our aim is to inspire the Technology community to design, build and run a better digital world through research, media, training and event brands that inform, educate and connect. Over 7,000 professionals subscribe to our research, with 225,000 delegates attending our events and over 18,000 students participating in our training programmes each year, and nearly 4 million people visiting our digital communities each month. Learn more about Informa Tech.

Media Contact:

Heather Donner

Black Hat PR

BlackHatPR@ubm.com



