China playing cards & board games market to register a CAGR of 16.3% from 2018 to 2025: AMR

Surge in number of cafes and games bars, increase in demand from children & young population, and increase in crowdfunding platforms for designers and market players fuel the growth in the China playing cards & board games market. Based on product type, the board games segment held the largest market share in 2018, contributing more than two-thirds of the total market share in terms of revenue.

/EIN News/ -- Portland,OR, Aug. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the China playing cards & board games market generated $583.8 million in 2018, and is estimated to reach $1.67 billion by 2025, registering a CAGR of 16.3% from 2018 to 2025. The research provides a detailed analysis on changing market dynamics, key segments, top investment pockets, and competitive scenario.



Surge in number of cafes and games bars, increase in demand from children & young population, and increase in crowdfunding platforms for designers and market players fuel the market growth. However, advent of manufacturing hubs and high cost of tariffs on Chinese imported goods restrain the growth of the market. On the other hand, rise in digitization of playing cards & boards games present new opportunities in the industry.

Board games to present new opportunities



Download Sample Copy Of Research Report@https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/5382



Based on product type, the board games segment held the largest market share in 2018, contributing more than two-thirds of the total market share in terms of revenue, and will maintain its dominance during the forecast period. Moreover, this segment is expected to register the largest CAGR of 19.2% from 2018 to 2025. This is attributed to rise in availability of various types of fantasy games, educational games, strategy and war games, and sports games along with increase in demand for strategy-based tabletop games among teenagers, grade-schoolers, and adults. The report also discusses the playing cards segment.

Tier 1 segment to maintain its lead position during the forecast period



Based on competition type, the tier 1 segment held more than two-fifths of the total market share in 2018, and is estimated to maintain its lead status during the forecast period. This is attributed to enhanced infrastructure, the availability of expertise, and financial resources along with technological advancements. However, the tier 2 segment would grow at the highest rate with a CAGR of 17.3% from 2018 to 2025, owing to adoption of innovative marketing initiatives, large-scale production, and the strong distribution network. The research also provides insights on the tier 3 segment.

Torchbearers of the industry



Send Me Enquire@ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/5382



Leading market players discussed in the research include ShangHai YaoJi Playing Card Co.,Ltd., Shenzhen Yahong Color Printing Co., Ltd., Shenzhen YHD Packaging Products Co., Ltd., Ningbo Charron Industry Co., Ltd., Shenzhen ITIS Packaging Products Co., Ltd., Yangzhou Jumbay International Trading Co., Ltd., Shenzhen Swarm Playing Cards Co., Ltd., and others.

About Us:



Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact: David Correa 5933 NE Win Sivers Drive #205, Portland, OR 97220 United States USA/Canada (Toll Free): +1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022, +1-503-446-1141 UK: +44-845-528-1300 Hong Kong: +852-301-84916 India (Pune): +91-20-66346060 Fax: +1(855)550-5975 help@alliedmarketresearch.com Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.