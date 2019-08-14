Coastline College to Hold Grand Opening and Open House of its Newest Veterans Resource Center (VRC) in Garden Grove

/EIN News/ -- Garden Grove, CA, Aug. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Coastline College will hold a grand opening and ribbon cutting ceremony for the college's 3rd Veterans Resource Center on Monday, August 19th, 2019. The event is being held at the new VRC located at Coastline College Garden Grove Campus, 12091 S. Euclid Street, Garden Grove, CA. The VRC will be open for tours from 2:00 pm to 4:00 pm. A brief program and the ribbon-cutting ceremony will take place at 2:30 pm. Special dignitaries from military and veteran service organizations, as well as local and state representatives will be participating. This event is open to the public.

The first Coastline College Veterans Resource Center, located in the Fountain Valley Student Services Center, was opened to help incoming student Veterans transition from service member to civilian. The Veterans Resource Center (VRC) provides Coastline Student and Community Veterans with an informative and supportive environment so that they may explore the comprehensive array of resources available to them, including personal assistance, educational guidance, and professional resource support services.

Coastline’s VRCs provide a comfortable and positive environment where veterans find access to academic resources, community referrals, networking opportunities, counseling and advisement services, computer access with Wi-Fi, a place to study, and workshops of value to veterans. Coastline College has been serving the active duty service members and veterans for more than 40 years. Coastline is committed to honoring veterans for their service and to fully assist them with an effective transition and reintegration into civilian life.

For more information, contact the VRC at (714) 241-6126 or click on the following link: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/veterans-resource-center-grand-opening-ribbon-cutting-ceremony-tickets-66580639485?aff=CoastlineBlog

About Coastline College:

Coastline College is accredited by the Western Association of Schools and Colleges. For eight consecutive years, Coastline College has been selected as one of the top 150 colleges by The Aspen Institute for Community College Excellence which is considered the most prestigious designation for community colleges. Coastline delivers flexible courses and services that cultivate and guide diverse student populations across the globe to complete pathways leading to the attainment of associate degrees, certificates, career readiness, and transfer to four-year colleges/universities.

Dawn Willson Coastline College - Marketing and Communications Director 7142416186 dwillson1@coastline.edu



