Resverlogix to Present at the European Society of Cardiology’s ESC Congress 2019

/EIN News/ -- CALGARY, Alberta, Aug. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Resverlogix Corp. (“Resverlogix” or the "Company") (TSX:RVX) announces today that it will present at ESC Congress 2019, held this year in Paris, France, from August 31 to September 4, 2019, the world’s largest cardiovascular conference. As detailed below, the Company will be presenting two posters on its lead compound – apabetalone : (1) BET-inhibition with Apabetalone in Post-ACS Patients with Diabetes: Design and Baseline Characteristics of the BETonMACE trial; (2) Apabetalone (RVX-208) inhibits key drivers of vascular inflammation, calcification, and plaque vulnerability through a BET-dependent epigenetic mechanism.



In addition, through an unrestricted grant, the Company is supporting an educational symposium during ESC 2019 titled: “Epigenetics: A New Pathway to Tackle Residual Risk?” where key opinion leaders will review, among other related topics, the role of epigenetics and BET-inhibition as a novel strategy to improve outcomes in cardiovascular disease (“CVD”) patients.

The symposium faculty will include Dr. Peter Libby, Mallinckrodt Professor of Medicine, Harvard Medical School and Brigham and Women's Hospital. Dr. Libby’s leading contributions to the understanding of inflammation biology and cardiovascular medicine are well recognized around the globe. The details of the symposium are also available below.

Dr. Libby commented, “Inflammation drives many cardiovascular complications, and regulation of inflammatory gene expression through epigenetic control provides a novel approach to its mitigation that merits clinical evaluation.”

“We are extremely pleased that Professors Libby, Landmesser, Jukema and Ray have chosen to participate in this important educational session during ESC 2019,” said Donald McCaffrey, President and CEO of Resverlogix. “The caliber of this faculty lends new weight to the growing recognition of the promise held by epigenetic therapies in the treatment of cardiovascular disease."

Symposium Educational Objectives

To summarise the epidemiology and pathophysiology of patients at high cardiovascular risk with diabetes

To understand the origin of the high residual cardiovascular risk in patients with diabetes and CVD

To review how BET inhibition affects gene expression via epigenetic mechanisms, as a novel strategy to improve outcomes in CVD

To update and review current clinical research programmes evaluating the role of epigenetic regulation of gene expression in CVD management

Symposium Agenda

August 31, 2019

Introduction : Dr. Ulf Landmesser, MD, Berlin, Germany

Dr. Ulf Landmesser, MD, Berlin, Germany Challenges in targeting residual risk in diabetic patients, post ACS : Dr. Peter Libby, MD, Boston, USA

Dr. Peter Libby, MD, Boston, USA BET inhibition, an epigenetic pathway: how could BET inhibition modulate atherothrombotic risk : Dr. Wouter Jukema, MD, Leiden, the Netherlands

Dr. Wouter Jukema, MD, Leiden, the Netherlands Clinical update on BET inhibition: The patient profile that may benefit from BET inhibition?: Dr. Kausik Ray, MD, London, United Kingdom

This PACE-CME symposium is funded by an unrestricted educational grant provided by Resverlogix.

Video Presentations & Symposium Highlights can be accessed HERE (approximately 2 months post live event) once available.

ESC 2019 RVX Poster Presentations, Paris, France

Sept. 2, 2019

Title: BET-inhibition with Apabetalone in Post-ACS Patients with Diabetes: Design and Baseline Characteristics of the BETonMACE trial

Presenter: Prof. Kausik K. Ray, MD, Imperial College of London, UK.

Sept. 3, 2019

Title: Apabetalone (RVX-208) inhibits key drivers of vascular inflammation, calcification, and plaque vulnerability through a BET-dependent epigenetic mechanism

Presenter: Ewelina Kulikowski, PhD, Senior Vice President, Research & Development, Resverlogix Corp.

Posters will be posted to the Company website HERE once available.

About Resverlogix

Resverlogix is developing apabetalone (RVX-208), a first-in-class, small molecule that is a selective BET (bromodomain and extra-terminal) inhibitor. BET inhibition is an epigenetic mechanism that can regulate disease-causing genes. Apabetalone is a BET inhibitor selective for the second bromodomain (BD2) within the BET proteins. This selective inhibition of apabetalone on BD2 produces a specific set of biological effects with potentially important benefits for patients with high-risk cardiovascular disease, diabetes mellitus, chronic kidney disease, end-stage renal disease treated with hemodialysis, neurodegenerative disease, Fabry disease, peripheral artery disease and other orphan diseases, while maintaining a well described safety profile.

Resverlogix common shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX:RVX).

This news release may contain certain forward-looking information as defined under applicable Canadian securities legislation, that are not based on historical fact, including without limitation statements containing the words "believes", "anticipates", "plans", "intends", "will", "should", "expects", "continue", "estimate", "forecasts" and other similar expressions. In particular, this news release includes forward looking information relating to the potential role of apabetalone in the treatment of high-risk cardiovascular disease, diabetes mellitus, chronic kidney disease, end-stage renal disease treated with hemodialysis, neurodegenerative disease, Fabry disease, peripheral artery disease and other orphan diseases. Our actual results, events or developments could be materially different from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. We can give no assurance that any of the events or expectations will occur or be realized. By their nature, forward-looking statements are subject to numerous assumptions and risk factors including those discussed in our Annual Information Form and most recent MD&A which are incorporated herein by reference and are available through SEDAR at www.sedar.com. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement and are made as of the date hereof. The Company disclaims any intention and has no obligation or responsibility, except as required by law, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.



