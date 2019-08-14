Crawford® to Present During the Midwest IDEAS Investor Conference

/EIN News/ -- ATLANTA, Aug. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crawford & Company® (www.crawco.com) (NYSE:CRD-A) (NYSE:CRD-B), the world's largest publicly listed independent provider of claims management and outsourcing solutions to insurance companies and self-insured entities, today announced that Crawford President & CEO, Harsha V. Agadi, and Crawford’s Chief Financial Officer, W. Bruce Swain, will present during the Midwest IDEAS Investor Conference on Wednesday, August 28, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. CST. The conference will be held at The Gwen Hotel, 521 N. Rush St., Chicago, IL 60611.



Interested investors and other parties may watch a simultaneous webcast of the presentation by going to http://wsw.com/webcast/threepa29/crd.b/. Presentation materials will also be available on the investor relations section of the company’s website. The on-line replay will be available after the webcast and will remain available for approximately 90 days following the presentation.

For further information regarding this press release, please contact mediarelations@us.crawco.com .

About Crawford®

Based in Atlanta, Crawford & Company (NYSE: CRD‐A and CRD‐B) is the world’s largest publicly listed independent provider of claims management and outsourcing solutions to insurance companies and self‐insured entities with an expansive global network serving clients in more than 70 countries. The Company’s two classes of stock are substantially identical, except with respect to voting rights and the Company’s ability to pay greater cash dividends on the non-voting Class A Common Stock (CRD-A) than on the voting Class B Common Stock (CRD-B), subject to certain limitations. In addition, with respect to mergers or similar transactions, holders of CRD-A must receive the same type and amount of consideration as holders of CRD-B, unless different consideration is approved by the holders of 75 percent of CRD-A, voting as a class. More information is available at www.crawco.com .



