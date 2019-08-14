Adult Malignant Glioma Therapeutics Market to Reach US$ 2,964.5 Mn by 2026, Exhibiting a CAGR of 9.3% | Fortune Business Insights

Key companies covered in the Adult Malignant Glioma Therapeutics Market Research report include Merck & Co., Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Arbor Pharmaceuticals, Pfizer Inc., AbbVie Inc., Amgen Inc., Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., and Novocure.

Pune, Aug. 14, 2019 -- The global Adult Malignant Glioma Therapeutics Market is likely to grow in the coming years due to advancements made in targeted therapy to treat malignant glioma. According to a report published by Fortune Business Insights, titled "Adult Malignant Glioma Therapeutics Market: Global Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2019-2026," the market was valued at US$ 1,459.1 Mn. Fortune Business Insights states that the market is likely to reach US$ 2,964.5 Mn at a CAGR of 9.3% in the forecast period.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), almost 2,45,000 brain tumor cases are registered every year. Despite advancements in treatment options and awareness regarding prevention of tumor at an early stage, the incidence of brain tumor has been on the rise. With increasing glioma cases and a low survival rate among people diagnosed with glioma, there are several market players focusing solely on the research and development of novel therapeutics to treat adult malignant glioma. The aforementioned factors are driving the global Adult Malignant Glioma Therapeutics Market.



New Imaging Technique May Help Remove Malignant Tumor Altogether

Researchers have come up with a new imaging technique that may help in eliminating the malignant tumor from the human body, altogether. This imaging method may help surgeons locate the tumor with ease. Researchers have claimed that this technique involves the use of a synthetic version of a molecular compound found in the venom of a scorpion. The method also involves the use of an infra-red (IR) camera along with an imaging reagent tozuleristide (BLZ-100). The primary aim of this method was to determine the boundaries between a healthy tissue and tumor. This helps in retaining the healthy tissue after the surgery and thus increases the efficiency of the overall process. Such discoveries are likely to favour growth of the global Adult Malignant Glioma Therapeutics Market in the forthcoming years.

Blue Earth Announces FDA Clearance for Glioma Drug

In December 2018, Blue Earth announced that it has received FDA clearance for a new drug “Axumin”, which has application in positron emission tomography (PET) imaging for removing tumors. The company announced that Fluciclovin (or Axumin) enables PET imaging that may help detect the precise location of the tumor within the body. Along with precise location, the size and severity of tumor can also be traced. This will massively help in treating the malignant glioma disorder and reduce the overall fatality rate among people diagnosed with this disorder. Thus, the FDA approval will help the company take huge strides towards their aim of developing an efficient malignant glioma treatment method. Blue Earth’s success may have impact on the global Adult Malignant Glioma Therapeutics Market and will lead to growth of the market in the coming years.



Table of Content:

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities





Key Insights Prevalence of glioma by key countries Overview of technological advancements in the glioma therapy Recent industry developments such as mergers& acquisitions Pipeline Analysis





Global Adult Malignant Glioma Therapeutics Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Application Glioblastoma Multiforme Anaplastic Astrocytoma Anaplastic Oligodendroglioma Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Type Chemotherapy Radiotherapy Targeted Therapy Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End User Hospitals Specialty Clinics Cancer and Radiation Therapy Centers Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Country North America Europe Asia Pacific Rest of World



Competitive Analysis

Strategic Recommendations



