Automotive Vehicle-to-Everything (V2X) Market Set to Grow by $173 Billion Betwen 2019 & 2025, at a CAGR of 28.2%

Automotive Vehicle-to-Everything (V2X) market worldwide is projected to grow by US$173 Billion, guided by a compounded growth of 28.2%.



Staying on top of trends is essential for decision makers to leverage this emerging opportunity. The report addresses this very need and provides the latest scoop on all major market segments.



Software, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 29.9%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$137.4 Billion by the year 2025, Software will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



While global megatrends sweeping through the market influence the primary direction of growth, regional markets are swayed by more granular locally unique business drivers. Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 23.1% growth momentum.



Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$5.7 Billion to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$6.6 Billion worth of projected demand in the region will come from other emerging Eastern European markets.



In Japan, Software will reach a market size of US$5.1 Billion by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 39% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$55.8 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders.



Competitors identified in this market include:



Aptiv PLC (United Kingdom)

AT&T Inc. (USA)

Audi AG (Germany)

Autotalks Ltd. (Israel)

Cisco Systems Inc. (USA)

Cohda Wireless Pty Ltd. (Australia)

Continental AG (Germany)

Daimler AG (Germany)

Harman International Industries Inc. (USA)

IBM Corporation (USA)

Infineon Technologies AG (Germany)

Intel Corporation (USA)

Mobileye N.V. (Israel)

NVIDIA Corporation (USA)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. (The Netherlands)

PTC Inc. (USA)

Qualcomm Inc. (USA)

Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany)

TomTom International B.V. (The Netherlands)

Vodafone Group PLC (United Kingdom)

Key Topics Covered



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



Global Competitor Market Shares

Automotive Vehicle-to-Everything (V2X) Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025

Global Competitor Market Shares by Segment

Software (Offering) Global Competitor Market Share Positioning for 2019 & 2025

Hardware (Offering) Market Share Breakdown of Key Players: 2019 & 2025

Internal Combustion Engine (ICE) Vehicle (Propulsion) Competitor Revenue Share (in %): 2019 & 2025

Electric Vehicle (Propulsion) Market Share Shift by Company: 2019 & 2025

Dedicated Short Range Communication (DSRC) (Connectivity) Global Competitor Market Share Positioning for 2019 & 2025

Cellular Connectivity (Connectivity) Market Share Breakdown of Key Players: 2019 & 2025

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES



Market Facts & Figures

US Automotive Vehicle-to-Everything (V2X) Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Software (Offering) Market Share Analysis (in %) of Leading Players in the US for 2019 & 2025

Hardware (Offering) Competitor Revenue Share (in %) in the US: 2019 & 2025

Internal Combustion Engine (ICE) Vehicle (Propulsion) Market Share Breakdown (in %) of Major Players in the US: 2019 & 2025

Electric Vehicle (Propulsion) Market in the US: Percentage Breakdown of Revenues by Company for 2019 & 2025

Dedicated Short Range Communication (DSRC) (Connectivity) Competitor Market Share Breakdown (in %) in the US for 2019 & 2025

Cellular Connectivity (Connectivity) Market: Revenue Share Breakdown (in %) of Key Players in the US: 2019 & 2025

CANADA



JAPAN



CHINA



EUROPE



Market Facts & Figures

European Automotive Vehicle-to-Everything (V2X) Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Software (Offering) Market Share (in %) by Company in Europe: 2019 & 2025

Hardware (Offering) Market Share (in %) of Major Players in Europe: 2019 & 2025

Internal Combustion Engine (ICE) Vehicle (Propulsion) Competitor Market Share Analysis (in %) in Europe: 2019 & 2025

Electric Vehicle (Propulsion) Market in Europe: Competitor Revenue Share Shift (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Dedicated Short Range Communication (DSRC) (Connectivity) Competitor Market Share (in %) Positioning in Europe for 2019 & 2025

Cellular Connectivity (Connectivity) Key Player Market Share Breakdown (in %) in Europe: 2019 & 2025

FRANCE



GERMANY



ITALY



UNITED KINGDOM



SPAIN



RUSSIA



REST OF EUROPE



ASIA-PACIFIC



AUSTRALIA



INDIA



SOUTH KOREA



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC



LATIN AMERICA



ARGENTINA



BRAZIL



MEXICO



REST OF LATIN AMERICA



MIDDLE EAST



IRAN



ISRAEL



SAUDI ARABIA



UNITED ARAB EMIRATES



REST OF MIDDLE EAST



AFRICA



IV. COMPETITION



V. CURATED RESEARCH



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/wk5mm6

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

