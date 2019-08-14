Biodegradable Packaging Markets to 2025 - The United States Market Will Maintain a 17.5% Growth Momentum

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Aug. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Biodegradable Packaging - Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Biodegradable Packaging market worldwide is projected to grow by US$18 Billion, guided by a compounded growth of 14.3%.



Staying on top of trends is essential for decision makers to leverage this emerging opportunity. The report addresses this very need and provides the latest scoop on all major market segments.



Biodegradable Packaging, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 14.3%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$29.7 Billion by the year 2025, Biodegradable Packaging will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



While global megatrends sweeping through the market influence the primary direction of growth, regional markets are swayed by more granular locally unique business drivers. Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 17.5% growth momentum.



Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$1.4 Billion to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$1.4 Billion worth of projected demand in the region will come from other emerging Eastern European markets.



In Japan, Biodegradable Packaging will reach a market size of US$2 Billion by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 13.3% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$2.9 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders.



Competitors identified in this market include:



BASF SE (Germany)

Biopac (UK) Ltd. (United Kingdom)

Clearwater Paper Corporation (USA)

Georgia-Pacific LLC (USA)

International Paper Co. (USA)

Kruger Inc. (Canada)

Mondi Ltd. (South Africa)

NatureWorks LLC (USA)

Novamont S.p.A. (Italy)

Smurfit Kappa Group PLC (Ireland)

Stora Enso Oyj (Finland)

WestRock Company (USA)

Key Topics Covered



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



Increasing Need to Minimize Environmental Pollution and Resultant Demand for Easily Degradable Packaging Material Creates Demand for Biodegradable Packaging

Europe and North America Dominate the Biodegradable Packaging Market

Food Industry: A Major Application Area for Biodegradable Packaging

Global Biodegradable Polymers Consumption: Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales by End-Use Industry for the Year 2019

Demand for Sustainable and Recyclable Packaging Benefits Market Growth

Competition

Biodegradable Packaging: A Highly Fragmented Market

Global Biodegradable Paper and Plastic Packaging Market: Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales by Leading Players for the Year 2019

Global Biodegradable Bubble Wraps Market: Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales by Leading Players for the Year 2019

Global Biodegradable Paper Market: Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales by Leading Players for the Year 2019

Global Competitor Market Shares

Biodegradable Packaging Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



Consumer Awareness on Adverse Effects of Plastic Packaging Fuels Adoption of Biodegradable Packaging Material

Increasing Preference for Green Packaging Materials Against the Backdrop of Growing Environmental Concerns Drive Demand for Biodegradable Packaging

Global Production of Biodegradable and Non-Biodegradable Plastics in 000 Tons for the Years 2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025

Demand for Biodegradable Plastics to Witness Significant Growth in the Upcoming Years

PLA: A Major Biodegradable Plastic in Demand

Percentage Breakdown of Global Bioplastics Production by Material Type for the Year 2019

Biodegradable Paper Packaging: The Fastest Growing Market

Beverage Packaging: One of the Significant End-Use Markets for Biodegradable Packaging Materials

Global Bottled Water Consumption in Billion Liters for the Years 2010, 2015 and 2020

Pharmaceutical and Personal Care: Other Applications of Biodegradable Packaging

Oxo-Biodegradable Bags: An Important Innovation in Biodegradable Packaging Market

Increasing Growth of E-Commerce Sector and Online Shopping Propels Demand for Biodegradable Packaging Materials

Government Regulations to Support the Growth Biodegradable Packaging

Innovations and Advancements

Finnish Companies to Release Biodegradable Food Packaging

Bio-on Unveils Bioplastic Packaging for Fruit and Vegetables

Swiggy Introduces Eco-Friendly Packaging Solutions for Restaurant Partners

Nestl Releases Nesquik All Natural in Paper Packaging

PepsiCo Opts to Launch Lays and Kurkure in Eco-Friendly Plant-Based Packaging

Cove to Launch 100% Biodegradable Water Bottle

Product Overview

Biodegradable Packaging: An Introduction

Types of Biodegradable Materials

Advantages and Disadvantages of Biodegradable Packaging

Properties of Biodegradable Materials

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES



Market Facts & Figures

US Biodegradable Packaging Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Biodegradable Packaging Market in the US: An Overview

CANADA



JAPAN



CHINA



Chinese Biodegradable Packaging Market: A Snapshot

EUROPE



Market Facts & Figures

European Biodegradable Packaging Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Europe: A Major Market for Biodegradable Packaging

FRANCE



GERMANY



ITALY



UNITED KINGDOM



REST OF EUROPE



ASIA-PACIFIC



Surge in Demand for Sustainable Packaging Drives Growth of Biodegradable Packaging

Innovations in the Indian Biodegradable Packaging Market

REST OF WORLD



IV. COMPETITION



V. CURATED RESEARCH



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/h6w6yp

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.