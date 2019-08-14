Kenna Security Named to the 2019 Inc. 5000 List with Three-Year Revenue Growth of 1,045 Percent

/EIN News/ -- SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kenna Security , a leader in predictive cyber risk, has ranked in the top 500 of all companies in this year’s Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the nation’s fastest-growing private companies from Inc. magazine. The list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy’s most dynamic segment—its independent small businesses.



“Enterprises face more security vulnerabilities than their security teams can handle, and more threat data than they can make sense of,” said Karim Toubba, CEO of Kenna Security. “Kenna has grown aggressively over the past several years because companies see value in our risk-based approach to cybersecurity which uses data science to sift through the noise and identify the biggest risks. This award recognizes the continued adoption of the Kenna Security Platform and our efforts to help companies make measurable gains in cybersecurity.”

Not only have the companies on the 2019 Inc. 5000 been very competitive within their markets, but the list as a whole shows staggering growth compared with prior lists. The 2019 Inc. 5000 achieved an astounding three-year average growth of 454 percent, and a median rate of 157 percent. The Inc. 5000’s aggregate revenue was $237.7 billion in 2018, accounting for 1,216,308 jobs over the past three years.

“The companies on this year’s Inc. 5000 have followed so many different paths to success,” says Inc. editor in chief James Ledbetter. “There’s no single course you can follow or investment you can take that will guarantee this kind of spectacular growth. But what they have in common is persistence and seizing opportunities.”

About Kenna Security

Kenna Security is a leader in predictive cyber risk. The Kenna Security Platform enables organizations to work cross-functionally to determine and remediate cyber risks. Kenna leverages Cyber Risk Context Technology™ to track and predict real-world exploitations, focusing security teams on what matters most. Headquartered in San Francisco, Kenna counts among its customers many Fortune 100 companies, and serves nearly every major vertical.

About Inc. Media

Founded in 1979 and acquired in 2005 by Mansueto Ventures, Inc. is the only major brand dedicated exclusively to owners and managers of growing private companies, with the aim to deliver real solutions for today’s innovative company builders. Inc. took home the National Magazine Award for General Excellence in both 2014 and 2012. The total monthly audience reach for the brand has been growing significantly, from 2,000,000 in 2010 to more than 20,000,000 today. For more information, visit www.inc.com .

The Inc. 5000 is a list of the fastest-growing private companies in the nation. Started in 1982, this prestigious list has become the hallmark of entrepreneurial success. The Inc. 5000 Conference & Awards Ceremony is an annual event that celebrates the remarkable achievements of these companies. The event also offers informative workshops, celebrated keynote speakers, and evening functions.

