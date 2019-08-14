Barrick (Niugini) Limited donates K100,000 to the 2019 PNG Medical Symposium

/EIN News/ -- PORT MORESBY, Papua New Guinea, Aug. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Barrick (Niugini) Limited, the majority owner and operator of the Porgera Mine in Papua New Guinea, has donated K100,000 to the 2019 PNG Medical Symposium.



“The care and expertise of the doctors, nurses and medical technicians who staff the nation’s hospitals and clinics are essential to the well-being of Papua New Guineans, and it is vital that Papua New Guinea has a world-class health framework to develop the knowledge and skills that its health professionals need,” said Woo Lee, Director of Barrick (Niugini) and President of Barrick (China).

Lee noted that the Porgera Mine has a long-standing record of supporting healthcare near the Porgera Mine in the Enga Province through funding and infrastructural development. “In 2019 alone, our company has provided more than K2 million to the Enga Provincial Health Authority for the refurbishment and re-opening of the Paiam Hospital in the Porgera Valley,” he said.

“We are pleased to now extend our support to the broader Papua New Guinea health sector through our Gold Sponsorship of the 2019 PNG Medical Symposium, the theme of which is Health Education. We applaud National Planning Minister Richard Maru and President of the PNG Medical Society Professor Nakapi Tefuarani for their efforts in hosting the 2019 PNG Medical Symposium, which we know will provide all participants with valuable insights and ideas to further develop health education in Papua New Guinea.”

