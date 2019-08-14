Solar Integrated Roofing Corporation Expecting Revenue Growth to $40 Million from Acquisitions and Expansion

/EIN News/ -- POWAY, Calif., Aug. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via OTC PR WIRE -- Solar Integrated Roofing Corporation (OTC PINK: SIRC) CEO David Massey said he expects revenues to grow to $40 million as a result of acquisitions and planned product expansion.



"We're in the middle of a tremendous surge in revenue growth," he explained. "Everything we have been working on in 2019 is coming together. Our solar marketing company acquisition is poised to generate in excess of $1 million in monthly sales. We will be closing deals to acquire three additional solar and roofing companies, bringing in another $20 million in annual revenues."

Massey was recently interviewed at the NASDAQ Exchange in New York, the video of which can be seen here: https://youtu.be/1-bOnfys7ME

"The conversation at NASDAQ was all about growth," Massey added. "We are bringing in more expertise, as one of the leading solar experts in the USA is joining our team! We are also expanding our products and services, transitioning from mostly residential projects to commercial, including multifamily units and grower facilities for the burgeoning cannabis industry."

"This is truly a historic period of time at SIRC," Massey exclaimed.

About Solar Integrated Roofing Corporation

Solar Integrated Roofing Corporation (SIRC) is an integrated solar and roofing installation company specializing in commercial and residential properties with a focus on acquisitions of like companies to build a footprint nationally. For more information, please visit: www.solarintegratedroofingcorp.com

