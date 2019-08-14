Roadman Investments To Attend Europe’s Largest Psychedelic Conference

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Roadman Investments Corp. (TSXV: LITT)(FWB: 1QD) (“Roadman Investments” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it will be attending the “ Breaking Convention Conference ” from 16-18 August 2019 at the University of Greenwich in London, UK.



The conference is the largest of its kind in the continent and is attended by leading alternative health experts, medicinal mushroom advocates and entrepreneurs who share and discuss the latest ground-breaking research and insights into psychedelics.

The event will host three days of keynotes and workshops and presents Roadman an opportunity to meet and develop relationships with companies that are pioneering drug treatments, therapies and conducting valuable research. Roadman believes that the alternative health market offers significant opportunities as modern consumers have become more health conscious and seek pharmaceutical free alternatives.

Roadman’s delegates, Nikolai Vassev and Kevin Matthews aim to proactively engage renowned leaders in the industry in order to discover promising alternative healthcare companies to invest in. Roadman’s dedicated Health and Wellness committee anticipates that its attendance of the conference will result in increased visibility to a plethora of potential alpha generating deal flow within this burgeoning vertical. The Company continues to evaluate complementary investments within the confines of its investment policy, with a specific focus on the health and wellness space.

About Roadman Investments

Roadman Investments is a Canadian Venture Capital and Advisory Firm that strives to actively drive innovation and accelerate growth within its portfolio holdings in order to realize alpha returns for its shareholders. Roadman invests capital into companies that offer breakthrough products, devices, treatments and health supplements.

For further information, please contact:

Media Contact:

Nikolai Vassev

nik@roadmaninvestments.com

+1 778-772-1751

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Statements – This news release contains certain forward-looking statements, including statements regarding the business of the Company. These statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from results contemplated by the forward-looking statements. When relying on forward-looking statements to make decisions, investors and others should carefully consider the foregoing factors and other uncertainties and should not place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. The Company does not undertake to update any forward looking statements, oral or written, made by itself or on its behalf except as required by law.



