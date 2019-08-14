Kuebix Announces John Rogers as Chief Financial Officer

Seasoned SaaS Executive Joins Leadership Team to Drive Continued Growth

/EIN News/ -- MAYNARD, Mass., Aug. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kuebix , a leading TMS software provider and creator of the largest connected shipping community, has announced the addition of John Rogers to the position of Chief Financial Officer on its expanding leadership team .



Rogers is a seasoned executive with a wealth of experience growing companies into successful businesses. Rogers will oversee the rapid market growth of Kuebix to continue to build on the company’s financial strength. He will be in charge of overseeing the financial and administrative operations of the company.

“We’re thrilled to announce John Rogers as Kuebix CFO,” said Dan Clark, Founder and President of Kuebix. “This is an exciting time for our company and the unprecedented growth of our TMS and shipping community have helped us to attract top talent like John.”

Prior to joining Kuebix, Rogers was the Chief Financial Officer of ZoomInfo (acquired by DiscoverOrg), and before that ikaSystems (sold to Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan) and Arcadia Systems, both SaaS providers to the healthcare industry.

Rogers has also held the Chief Financial Officer position in public technology companies Cognex and Nuance Communications. He was also the Chief Financial Officer for the venture backed SaaS company, CashEdge (acquired by Fiserv). Rogers started his career as a CPA with the public accounting firm of PricewaterhouseCoopers after receiving a Bachelor of Science in accounting from Bentley University.

In addition to leading the financial operations of Kuebix, Rogers also brings with him a wealth of experience forging outstanding company cultures. As Kuebix continues to aggressively hire new talent, expanding on the company’s close-knit culture will continue to make Kuebix a highly desirable place to work.

About Kuebix

Kuebix offers a transportation management system (TMS) that enables companies to capitalize on supply chain opportunities through control, visibility and the use of predictive analytics. Kuebix is democratizing the rating, booking and tracking of freight with its free TMS, Kuebix Free Shipper, which can be ready to use in minutes. Companies looking for advanced analytics, financial management and other premium features can upgrade to Kuebix Business Pro and Kuebix Enterprise and then modularly add Premier Applications and Integrations. All Kuebix users can leverage Kuebix Community Load Match, a truckload spot market that connects thousands of shippers with truckload capacity. Kuebix also offers unique Managed Service Programs to shippers looking to partially or fully outsource their transportation management. For more information visit: www.kuebix.com .

