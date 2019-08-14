SHAREHOLDER NOTICE: Kaskela Law LLC Announces Investigation of Century Aluminum Company on Behalf of Shareholders – CENX

/EIN News/ -- PHILADELPHIA, Aug. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kaskela Law LLC announces that it is investigating Century Aluminum Company (Nasdaq: CENX) (“Century Aluminum” or the “Company”) on behalf of the Company’s shareholders.



The investigation seeks to determine whether Century Aluminum’s officers and directors violated the securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties, and whether Century Aluminum shareholders have been harmed as a result of such actions.

Century Aluminum shareholders are encouraged to contact Kaskela Law LLC (D. Seamus Kaskela, Esq.) at (484) 258 – 1585 or (888) 715 – 1740, or by email at skaskela@kaskelalaw.com , to discuss this investigation and their legal rights and options. Additional information may also be found at http://kaskelalaw.com/case/century-aluminum-company/ .

Kaskela Law LLC exclusively represents investors in securities fraud, corporate governance, and merger & acquisition litigation. For additional information about Kaskela Law LLC please visit www.kaskelalaw.com .

CONTACT:

D. Seamus Kaskela, Esq.

KASKELA LAW LLC

18 Campus Boulevard, Suite 100

Newtown Square, PA 19073

(484) 258 – 1585

(888) 715 – 1740

www.kaskelalaw.com

skaskela@kaskelalaw.com

This notice may constitute attorney advertising in certain jurisdictions.



