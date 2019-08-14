Harvest Oil & Gas Announces Second Quarter 2019 Results

/EIN News/ -- HOUSTON, Aug. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Harvest Oil & Gas Corp. (OTCQX: HRST) (“Harvest” or the “Company”) today announced results for the second quarter of 2019 and the filing of its Form 10-Q with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on August 14, 2019. Harvest is the successor reporting company to EV Energy Partners, L.P.



Key Highlights

Average daily production was 112.3 MMcfe for the second quarter of 2019



In July, announced a definitive agreement to sell oil and gas properties in the Barnett Shale for $72 million, subject to purchase price adjustments, which is expected to close in the third quarter of 2019



In July, entered into a definitive agreement to sell certain oil and gas properties in the Mid-Continent area for $6.5 million, subject to purchase price adjustments, which is expected to close in the third quarter of 2019



Paid down remaining $55 million of debt under credit facility during second quarter resulting in $0 debt outstanding under the credit facility as of June 30, 2019

Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results

Second Quarter First Quarter $ in millions unless noted otherwise 2019 2019 Average daily production (MMcfe/d) 112.3 137.2 Total revenues $ 30.6 $ 43.8 Total assets 317.9 442.3 Net loss (60.9 ) (35.8 ) Adjusted EBITDAX (a non-GAAP financial measure) (1) 6.9 12.4 Total debt - 55.0 Net cash provided by operating activities 9.7 19.4 Additions to oil and natural gas properties (2) 1.4 0.4 _____________________ (1) Adjusted EBITDAX is a Non-GAAP financial measure and is described in the attached table under “Non-GAAP Measures” (2) Represents cash payments during the period

For the second quarter of 2019, Harvest reported a net loss of $60.9 million, or $(6.05) per basic and diluted weighted average share outstanding compared to a net loss of $35.8 million, or $(3.56) per basic and diluted weighted average share outstanding, for the first quarter of 2019. For the second quarter of 2018, a net loss of $595.6 million was reported, which reflects the combined results of two months ended May 31, 2018 (Predecessor) and one month ended June 30, 2018 (Successor). Included in the 2019 second quarter net loss were the following items:



$73.2 million of impairment of oil and natural gas properties primarily related to the Barnett Shale, which was held for sale as of June 30, 2019,



$13.6 million of non-cash gains on commodity derivatives,



$0.5 million of divestiture related expense contained in general and administrative expenses,



$0.7 million of litigation settlement expenses contained in general and administrative expenses, and



$0.7 million of stock-based compensation costs contained in general and administrative expenses.

Production for the second quarter of 2019 was 7.1 Bcf of natural gas, 146 MBbls of oil and 369 MBbls of natural gas liquids (NGLs), or 112.3 million cubic feet equivalent per day (MMcfe/d). This represents an 18 percent decrease from the first quarter of 2019 production of 137.2 MMcfe/d and a 38 percent decrease from the second quarter of 2018 production of 181.8 MMcfe/d. The decrease in production from the first quarter of 2019 was primarily due to the divestiture of oil and gas properties in the San Juan Basin that closed in April 2019, as well as a divestiture in the Mid-Continent area that closed in January 2019 and natural production declines. The decrease in production from the second quarter of 2018 was primarily due to the divestiture of the Central Texas and Karnes County, Texas properties that closed in August 2018, the Central Texas area divestiture that closed in December 2018, the Mid-Continent area divestitures that closed in December 2018, January 2019, and April 2019, the San Juan Basin divestiture that closed in April 2019 and natural production declines.

Adjusted EBITDAX for the second quarter of 2019 was $6.9 million, a 45 percent decrease from the first quarter of 2019 and a 76 percent decrease from the second quarter of 2018. The decrease in Adjusted EBITDAX from the first quarter of 2019 was primarily due to the San Juan divestiture that closed in April 2019, the Mid-Continent area divestiture that closed in April 2019, and a decrease in realized natural gas and natural gas liquids prices, partially offset by an increase in realized hedge gains compared to the previous period, an increase in other income, and an increase in realized oil prices. The decrease in Adjusted EBITDAX from the second quarter of 2018 was primarily due to the divestitures that closed in 2018, January 2019 and April 2019, and a decrease in realized oil and natural gas liquids prices, partially offset by an increase in realized commodity hedge gains, an increase in other income, and an increase in realized natural gas prices. Adjusted EBITDAX is a Non-GAAP financial measures and is described in the attached table under “Non-GAAP Measures.”

Divestitures

Barnett Shale

As previously announced in July 2019, Harvest has entered into a definitive agreement to sell substantially all of its interests in the Barnett Shale for $72 million (subject to purchase price adjustments). The transaction is expected to close in the third quarter of 2019 and has an effective date of April 1, 2019.

Harvest’s Barnett Shale production for the first six months of 2019 averaged 54.5 MMcfe per day. The estimated proved reserves as of December 31, 2018 for the interests being divested, using SEC prices, were 276.6 Bcfe (62% natural gas, 37% natural gas liquids and 1% crude oil).

Mid-Continent Area

In July 2019, Harvest entered into a definitive agreement to sell certain oil and gas properties in the Mid-Continent area located in the Anadarko Basin and Scoop-Stack for $6.5 million (subject to purchase price adjustments). The transaction is expected to close in the third quarter of 2019 and has an effective date of January 1, 2019.

Harvest’s Mid-Continent production for the first six months of 2019 for the interests being divested averaged 7.8 MMcfe per day. The estimated proved reserves as of December 31, 2018 for the interests being divested, using SEC prices, were 18.5 Bcfe (61% natural gas, 19% natural gas liquids and 20% crude oil).

Harvest is currently considering ways to return net proceeds from its asset sales to shareholders.

Updated 2019 Guidance

Subsequent to the announcement of the Barnett Shale and Mid-Continent area divestitures, Harvest has updated guidance for the third and fourth quarters of 2019 in the following table.

($ in millions) 3Q 2019 (1) 4Q 2019 (1) Net Production Natural Gas (Mmcf) 5,515 - 6,096 3,218 - 3,557 Crude Oil (Mbbls) 130 - 144 108 - 119 Natural Gas Liquids (Mbbls) 239 - 265 45 - 49 Total Mmcfe 7,732 - 8,546 4,134 - 4,569 Average Daily Production (Mmcfe/d) 84 - 93 45 - 50 Net Transportation Margin / Other Income (2) $0.3 - $0.5 $0.3 - $0.5 Average Price Differential vs NYMEX Natural Gas ($/Mcf) ($0.55 ) - ($0.25 ) ($0.55 ) - ($0.25 ) Crude Oil ($/Bbl) ($3.50 ) - ($1.50 ) ($4.00 ) - ($2.00 ) NGL (% of NYMEX Crude Oil) 22% - 26% 26% - 30% Expenses Operating Expenses: LOE and other $16.9 - $18.7 $10.4 - $11.4 Production Taxes (as % of revenue) 3.2% - 3.8% 1.7% - 2.3% - - General and administrative expense (3) $4.3 - $5.3 $4.0 - $5.0 Capital Expenditures (4) $0.8 - $1.5 – - $0.5 ____________________ (1) Assumes Barnett Shale and Mid-Continent area divestitures close at the end of August 2019. (2) Represents estimated transportation and marketing-related revenues less cost of purchased natural gas plus other income/(expense), net. (3) Excludes non-cash general and administrative expense, of which non-cash share-based compensation is a part. Also excludes any amounts for divestiture or acquisition related due diligence and transaction costs. (4) Represents estimates for drilling, capital workover and related capital expenditures.

Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q



Harvest’s financial statements and related footnotes are available in its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, which was filed on August 14, 2019, and is available through the Investor Relations/SEC Filings section of the Harvest website at http://www.hvstog.com.

About Harvest Oil & Gas Corp.

Harvest is an independent oil and gas company engaged in the efficient operation and development of onshore oil and gas properties in the continental United States. The Company’s assets consist primarily of producing and non-producing properties in the Barnett Shale, the Appalachian Basin (which includes the Utica Shale), Michigan, the Mid-Continent areas in Oklahoma, Texas, Kansas, and Louisiana, the Permian Basin, and the Monroe Field in Northern Louisiana. More information about Harvest is available on the internet at https://www.hvstog.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains certain statements that are, or may be deemed to be, “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, included in this press release that address activities, events or developments that the Company expects, believes or anticipates will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements. The Company has based these forward-looking statements largely on its current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends affecting the financial condition of its business. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, most of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond its control. Please read the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including “Risk Factors” in its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018 and other public filings and press releases for a discussion of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those in such forward-looking statements. These risks include, but are not limited to, risks relating to pending asset sales, including risks relating to the consummation of such sales in accordance with their terms or at all, our inability to control our contract operator, EnerVest Operating, L.L.C., outside of the parameters of the Services Agreement, our ability to obtain needed capital or financing on satisfactory terms, fluctuations in prices of oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids and the length of time commodity prices remain depressed, our ability to maintain production levels through development drilling, risks associated with drilling and operating wells, the availability of drilling and production equipment, changes in applicable laws and regulations that adversely affect our operations and general economic conditions. The words “believe,” “may,” “estimate,” “continue,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “expect,” “indicate” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of current or historical fact contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that the forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based upon reasonable assumptions, the forward-looking events and circumstances discussed in this press release may not occur and actual results could differ materially from those anticipated or implied in the forward-looking statements.

You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. The Company undertakes no obligation to correct or update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Operating Statistics Successor Predecessor Combined Three Months One Month Two Months Three Months Ended Ended Ended Ended June 30, 2019 June 30, 2018 May 31, 2018 Jun 30, 2018 Production data: Oil (MBbls) 146 107 261 368 Natural gas liquids (MBbls) 369 215 405 620 Natural gas (MMcf) 7,131 3,612 7,001 10,613 Net production (MMcfe) 10,222 5,548 10,994 16,542 Average sales price per unit: (1) Oil (Bbl) $ 55.13 $ 66.53 $ 67.31 $ 67.08 Natural gas liquids (Bbl) 14.95 26.55 26.27 26.37 Natural gas (Mcf) 2.32 2.40 2.08 2.19 Mcfe 2.95 3.88 3.89 3.89 Average unit cost per Mcfe: Production costs: Lease operating expenses $ 2.13 $ 1.69 $ 1.62 $ 1.64 Production taxes 0.14 0.17 0.17 0.17 Total 2.27 1.86 1.79 1.81 Depreciation, depletion and amortization 0.43 0.49 1.75 1.33 General and administrative expenses 0.65 0.37 0.72 0.60

________________________

(1) Prior to realized $2.8 million net hedge gains on settlements of commodity derivatives for the three months ended June 30, 2019.

Successor Predecessor Combined Six Months One Month Five Months Six Months Ended Ended Ended Ended June 30, 2019 June 30, 2018 May 31, 2018 Jun 30, 2018 Production data: Oil (MBbls) 324 107 662 769 Natural gas liquids (MBbls) 853 215 1,040 1,255 Natural gas (MMcf) 15,506 3,612 16,982 20,594 Net production (MMcfe) 22,571 5,548 27,193 32,741 Average sales price per unit: (1) Oil (Bbl) $ 53.96 $ 66.53 $ 64.14 $ 64.47 Natural gas liquids (Bbl) 18.25 26.55 25.86 25.98 Natural gas (Mcf) 2.60 2.40 2.41 2.41 Mcfe 3.25 3.88 4.06 4.03 Average unit cost per Mcfe: Production costs: Lease operating expenses $ 1.99 $ 1.69 $ 1.67 $ 1.67 Production taxes 0.16 0.17 0.20 0.19 Total 2.15 1.86 1.87 1.86 Depreciation, depletion and amortization 0.41 0.49 1.70 1.49 General and administrative expenses 0.58 0.37 0.58 0.54

________________________

(1) Prior to realized $3.5 million and $1.6 million of net hedge gains on settlements of commodity derivatives for the six months ended June 30, 2019 and 2018, respectively.

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets ($ in thousands, except number of shares) June 30, 2019 December 31, 2018 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 13,650 $ 6,313 Equity securities — 47,082 Accounts receivable: Oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids revenues 29,252 40,176 Other 1,355 4,496 Derivative asset 14,137 15,452 Other current assets 944 2,314 Total current assets 59,338 115,833 Oil and natural gas properties, net of accumulated depreciation, depletion and amortization; June 30, 2019, $7,175; December 31, 2018, $12,950 159,388 405,688 Assets held for sale 87,260 — Long-term derivative asset 4,781 8,499 Other assets 7,112 4,474 Total assets $ 317,879 $ 534,494 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 25,095 $ 26,146 Derivative liability — 1,165 Other current liabilities 731 — Total current liabilities 25,826 27,311 Asset retirement obligations 102,108 117,529 Long–term debt, net — 115,000 Liabilities held for sale 10,618 — Other long–term liabilities 1,804 1,036 Commitments and contingencies Mezzanine equity 135 79 Stockholders' equity: Common stock - $0.01 par value; 65,000,000 shares authorized; 10,141,512 shares issued and 10,117,472 shares outstanding as of June 30, 2019; 10,054,816 shares issued and 10,042,468 shares outstanding as of December 31, 2018 101 100 Additional paid-in capital 250,414 249,717 Treasury stock at cost - 24,040 shares at June 30, 2019; 12,348 shares at December 31, 2018 (414 ) (247 ) Retained earnings (accumulated deficit) (72,713 ) 23,969 Total stockholders' equity 177,388 273,539 Total liabilities and equity $ 317,879 $ 534,494





Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations ($ in thousands, except per share/unit data) Successor Predecessor Combined Three Months One Month Two Months Three Months Ended Ended Ended Ended June 30, 2019 June 30, 2018 May 31, 2018 Jun 30, 2018 Revenues: Oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids revenues $ 30,129 $ 21,535 $ 42,749 $ 64,284 Transportation and marketing–related revenues 458 185 340 525 Total revenues 30,587 21,720 43,089 64,809 Operating costs and expenses: Lease operating expenses 21,754 9,375 17,828 27,203 Cost of purchased natural gas 315 129 242 371 Dry hole and exploration costs — 43 40 83 Production taxes 1,450 970 1,818 2,788 Accretion expense on obligations 2,168 789 1,279 2,068 Depreciation, depletion and amortization 4,373 2,730 19,194 21,924 General and administrative expenses 6,653 2,029 7,923 9,952 Impairment of oil and natural gas properties 73,151 — — — (Gain) loss on sales of oil and natural gas properties (5 ) (19 ) 7 (12 ) Total operating costs and expenses 109,859 16,046 48,331 64,377 Operating income (loss) (79,272 ) 5,674 (5,242 ) 432 Other income (expense), net: Gain (loss) on derivatives, net 16,430 (4,232 ) 45 (4,187 ) Interest expense (1,315 ) (1,199 ) (3,176 ) (4,375 ) Other income, net 2,965 27 474 501 Total other income (expense), net 18,080 (5,404 ) (2,657 ) (8,061 ) Reorganization items, net — (808 ) (587,325 ) (588,133 ) Loss before income taxes (61,192 ) (538 ) (595,224 ) (595,762 ) Income tax benefit 285 — 148 148 Net loss $ (60,907 ) $ (538 ) $ (595,076 ) $ (595,614 ) Basic and diluted earnings per share / unit: Net loss $ (6.05 ) $ (0.05 ) $ (11.81 ) Weighted average common shares / units outstanding: Basic 10,064 10,000 49,369 Diluted 10,064 10,000 49,369





Successor Predecessor Combined Six Months One Month Five Months Six Months Ended Ended Ended Ended June 30, 2019 June 30, 2018 May 31, 2018 Jun 30, 2018 Revenues: Oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids revenues $ 73,415 $ 21,535 $ 110,307 $ 131,842 Transportation and marketing–related revenues 1,018 185 724 909 Total revenues 74,433 21,720 111,031 132,751 Operating costs and expenses: Lease operating expenses 44,954 9,375 45,372 54,747 Cost of purchased natural gas 714 129 557 686 Dry hole and exploration costs 39 43 122 165 Production taxes 3,643 970 5,343 6,313 Accretion expense on obligations 4,378 789 3,176 3,965 Depreciation, depletion and amortization 9,345 2,730 46,196 48,926 General and administrative expenses 13,023 2,029 15,648 17,677 Restructuring costs — — 5,211 5,211 Impairment of oil and natural gas properties 99,279 — 3 3 (Gain) loss on sales of oil and natural gas properties (18 ) (19 ) 5 (14 ) Total operating costs and expenses 175,357 16,046 121,633 137,679 Operating income (loss) (100,924 ) 5,674 (10,602 ) (4,928 ) Other income (expense), net: Gain (loss) on derivatives, net (344 ) (4,232 ) 444 (3,788 ) Interest expense (2,834 ) (1,199 ) (13,652 ) (14,851 ) Gain on equity securities 4,593 — — — Other income, net 2,827 27 776 803 Total other income (expense), net 4,242 (5,404 ) (12,432 ) (17,836 ) Reorganization items, net — (808 ) (587,325 ) (588,133 ) Loss before income taxes (96,682 ) (538 ) (610,359 ) (610,897 ) Income tax expense — — (166 ) (166 ) Net loss $ (96,682 ) $ (538 ) $ (610,525 ) $ (611,063 ) Basic and diluted earnings per share / unit: Net loss $ (9.62 ) $ (0.05 ) $ (12.12 ) Weighted average common shares / units outstanding: Basic 10,053 10,000 49,369 Diluted 10,053 10,000 49,369





Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows ($ in thousands) Successor Predecessor Six Months One Month Five Months Ended Ended Ended June 30, 2019 June 30, 2018 May 31, 2018 Cash flows from operating activities: Net loss $ (96,682 ) $ (538 ) $ (610,525 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash flows provided by operating activities: Accretion expense on obligations 4,378 789 3,176 Depreciation, depletion and amortization 9,345 2,730 46,196 Equity–based compensation cost 763 — 3,784 Impairment of oil and natural gas properties 99,279 — 3 (Gain) loss on sales of oil and natural gas properties (18 ) (19 ) 5 Gain on equity securities (4,593 ) — — (Gain) loss on derivatives, net 344 4,232 (444 ) Cash settlements of matured derivative contracts 3,525 — 3,099 Reorganization items, net — — 573,304 Other 1,218 60 248 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 14,066 876 (3,518 ) Other current assets 1,369 (354 ) 1,853 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (1,532 ) 1,490 4,405 Other, net (2,382 ) (790 ) 69 Net cash flows provided by operating activities 29,080 8,476 21,655 Cash flows from investing activities: Additions to oil and natural gas properties (1,794 ) (7,220 ) (29,727 ) Reimbursements related to oil and natural gas properties 2,069 — 652 Proceeds from sale of oil and natural gas properties 41,458 16 3 Proceeds from sale of equity securities 51,675 — — Other 26 — 26 Net cash flows provided by (used in) investing activities 93,434 (7,204 ) (29,046 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Repayment of long-term debt borrowings (115,000 ) (17,000 ) — Long–term debt borrowings — — 34,000 Loan costs incurred — — (2,813 ) Purchase of treasury stock (167 ) — — Contributions from general partner — — 40 Other (10 ) — — Net cash flows provided by (used in) financing activities (115,177 ) (17,000 ) 31,227 Increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 7,337 (15,728 ) 23,836 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash – beginning of period 6,313 28,732 4,896 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash – end of period $ 13,650 $ 13,004 $ 28,732

Non-GAAP Measures

The Company defines Adjusted EBITDAX as net (loss) income plus income taxes; interest expense, net; depreciation, depletion and amortization; accretion expense on obligations; loss (gain) on derivatives, net; cash settlements of matured commodity derivative contracts; non-cash equity-based compensation; impairment of oil and natural gas properties; non-cash oil inventory adjustment; dry hole and exploration costs; gain on sales of oil and natural gas properties; reorganization items, net; and (gain) loss on equity securities.

Adjusted EBITDAX is used by the Company’s management to provide additional information and statistics relative to the performance of the business, including (prior to the creation of any reserves) the cash return on investment. The Company believes this financial measure may indicate to investors whether or not it is generating cash flow at a level that can support or sustain quarterly interest expense and capital expenditures. Adjusted EBITDAX should not be considered as an alternative to net income, operating income, cash flows from operating activities or any other measure of financial performance or liquidity presented in accordance with GAAP. Adjusted EBITDAX excludes some, but not all, items that affect net income and operating income and this measure may vary among companies. Therefore, Harvest’s Adjusted EBITDAX may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies.

Reconciliation of Net Loss to Adjusted EBITDAX ($ in thousands) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended Successor Combined Successor Successor Combined Jun 30, Jun 30, Mar 31, Jun 30, Jun 30, 2019

2018

2019

2019

2018

Net loss $ (60,907 ) $ (595,614 ) $ (35,775 ) $ (96,682 ) $ (611,063 ) Add: Income taxes (285 ) (148 ) 285 — 166 Interest expense, net 1,315 4,375 1,519 2,834 14,850 Depreciation, depletion and amortization 4,373 21,924 4,972 9,345 48,926 Accretion expense on obligations 2,168 2,068 2,210 4,378 3,965 Loss (gain) on derivatives, net (16,430 ) 4,187 16,774 344 3,788 Cash settlements of matured commodity derivative contracts 2,807 — 717 3,524 1,559 Non-cash equity-based compensation 664 3,197 99 763 3,784 Impairment of oil and natural gas properties 73,151 — 26,128 99,279 3 Non-cash oil inventory adjustment — (204 ) — — (204 ) Dry hole and exploration costs — 83 39 39 165 Gain on sales of oil and natural gas properties (5 ) (12 ) (13 ) (18 ) (14 ) Reorganization items, net (1) — 588,133 — — 588,133 (Gain) loss on equity securities — — (4,593 ) (4,593 ) — Adjusted EBITDAX $ 6,851 $ 27,989 $ 12,362 $ 19,213 $ 54,058 ________________________

(1) Represent costs, gains and losses directly associated with the Company’s filing for voluntary reorganization under Chapter 11 of the U.S. Bankruptcy Code since the petition date, and also includes adjustments to reflect the carrying value of certain liabilities subject to compromise at their estimated allowed claim amounts, as such adjustments are determined.





Total Current Hedge Position Period Index Swap Volume Swap Price Natural Gas (MMBtus): Jul - Dec 2019 NYMEX 12,880,000 $ 2.77 Jan - Dec 2020 NYMEX 23,790,000 2.71 Crude (Bbls): Jul - Dec 2019 WTI 372,600 $ 63.37 Jan - Dec 2020 WTI 667,950 60.51 Ethane (Bbls): Jul - Dec 2019 Mt Belvieu 322,000 $ 11.51 Jan - Dec 2020 Mt Belvieu 512,400 11.91 Propane (Bbls): Jul - Dec 2019 Mt Belvieu 165,600 $ 32.76 Jan - Dec 2020 Mt Belvieu 256,200 29.23

Harvest Oil & Gas Corp., Houston, TX

Ryan Stash

713-651-1144

hvstog.com







