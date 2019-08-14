Owl Cyber Defense Announces the Official Release of DiOTa

Revolutionary New Data Diode Designed for the IIoT Now Available

Owl Cyber Defense Solutions, LLC (“Owl”), the global market leader in data diode network cybersecurity solutions, announced today the release of the company’s new product, DiOTa; a data diode specifically designed for OT environments.



Recognizing that OT/IT convergence and the emergence of the Internet of Things (IoT) is opening up traditionally isolated operational networks to cyber threats, DiOTa was created to address the unique cyber security challenges of protecting sensitive systems and devices in the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT).



The new solution is a compact, single-purpose data diode cybersecurity device designed for mass deployment to protect endpoints and digital assets in the IIoT. Like Owl’s other data diode solutions, DiOTa performs hardware-enforced one-way data transfers and reduces the network attack surface with air-gap segmentation. While most industrial organizations protect their IIoT systems with traditional software-based firewalls which are susceptible to a number of threats, DiOTa guarantees much better security with far lower maintenance overhead, at a competitive price point.



“DiOTa possesses the same unhackable hardware-enforced security advantages that come with all of Owl’s data diodes, but at an economical price that scales with deployment volume,” commented Phil Won, Product Manager for DiOTa. “The product is also designed to reduce the maintenance burden off of resource-strapped security teams – it takes under 30 minutes to set up, stops all external threats, and unlike software-based firewalls, requires little to no ongoing configuration management or updates. There simply is no other solution available that combines this level of security at a lower TCO or higher ease of use.”



Organizations can quickly and easily deploy multiple DiOTas to protect critical assets or remote devices, knowing that the security of DiOTa is built into the hardware of the data diode and doesn’t need the constant attention required of firewalls to remain secure. The product comes with built-in support for file transfers and packet streaming, with additional capabilities coming soon. DiOTa also features a compact, low SWaP design that is DIN rail compatible with an all new, streamlined user interface.



“For over 20 years, Owl customers have trusted us with the security of their most valuable and sensitive networks and assets,” said Mike Timan, CEO, Owl. “They asked us for a simple, affordable data diode solution to protect their remote and distributed digital assets, and Owl has responded. We’re very excited to release DiOTa to the market today and look forward to helping our customers meet the evolving security challenges of the IIoT.”



About Owl Cyber Defense Solutions

Owl Cyber Defense leads the world in data diode and cross domain network cybersecurity. With a constant focus on customers in the military, government, critical infrastructure, and commercial communities, Owl develops market-first, one-way data transfer products to meet a variety of operational needs, from entry level to enterprise.

