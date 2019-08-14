For the 5th Consecutive year, Snap36 Makes the Inc. 5000 List of Fastest-Growing Companies

Inc. Magazine Unveils Its Annual List of America’s Fastest-Growing Private Companies—the Inc. 5000

/EIN News/ -- CHICAGO, Aug. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inc. magazine today announced that Snap36 , the market leader for interactive 360-degree photography, is ranked on its annual Inc. 5000 list for the fifth year in a row. According to Inc., only four percent of companies achieve this honor for five consecutive years.



The Inc. 5000 list is a prestigious ranking of the nation’s fastest-growing private companies. The list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy’s most dynamic segment—its independent small businesses. Microsoft, Dell, Domino’s Pizza, Pandora, Timberland, LinkedIn, Yelp, Zillow, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.

“We are thrilled to be ranked on the Inc. 5000 list for five years in a row, an honor that exemplifies our company’s continued growth and success,” said Jeff Hunt, CEO of Snap36. “This is a testament to our team’s unwavering dedication to our customers throughout the years. We are excited to continue our stellar momentum and provide best-in-class product content for more companies in the future.”

Not only have the companies on the 2019 Inc. 5000 been very competitive within their markets, but the list as a whole shows staggering growth compared with prior lists. The 2019 Inc. 5000 achieved an astounding three-year average growth of 454 percent, and a median rate of 157 percent. The Inc. 5000’s aggregate revenue was $237.7 billion in 2018, accounting for 1,216,308 jobs over the past three years.

See this year’s full Inc. 5000 list here .

About Snap36

Snap36 is the leading rich-product content solution for retailers and brands, enabling them to improve consistency and trust during the online purchase experience. Rather than using traditional photography processes, Snap36 efficiently automates image capture using innovative robotic equipment and workflow software to deliver 360° and 3D imagery, augmented & virtual reality, video, and interactive content. For more information, please visit https://snap36.com/ .

Media Contact: Jillian Smith, jillian@propllr.com, 330-794-3008



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.