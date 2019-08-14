Melissa Debuts Mobile KYC App and Business Portal to Simplify Identity Verification

Seamless Data Quality Toolset Includes Document Verification, Biometrics and Liveness Check

/EIN News/ -- RANCHO SANTA MARGARITA, Calif., Aug. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Melissa , a leading provider of global name, address, email, phone, and identity verification solutions to improve user experience and KYC (Know Your Customer) compliance, today announced Melissa KYC , a unified compliance toolset enabling businesses to verify the identity of their customers easily, securely, and conveniently. This end-to-end identity verification solution includes ID card and document authentication, biometrics, and liveness confirmation to streamline customer onboarding and customer due diligence processes so companies can confidently adhere to complex government regulations.



Because Melissa KYC is ready to use, regulated businesses can avoid the design, build, and test operations that turn compliance initiatives into costly, time-consuming projects. “Whether verifying an address or working to prevent online fraud, the business process must be easily implemented and meet customer expectations for convenience and speed,” said Greg Brown, vice president, global marketing, Melissa. “Melissa KYC ensures that compliance activities are seamless for the business and create a straightforward, friction-free experience for end-users.”

The Melissa KYC mobile app captures identity documentation, either in-person or remotely, in under three minutes. Using sophisticated facial recognition technology, this authentication process consists of three simple stages: digitally scanning documents such as passports or national ID cards and checking them by optical character recognition; verifying an individual’s “liveness” by the blinking of eyes; and biometric comparison to confirm scanned photo and live individual are the same person.



Melissa KYC’s verification feature authenticates each submission; real-time, multisourced data is used to standardize, correct, and match customer records globally, seamlessly validating customer or supplier data and identity. The company uses the business web portal to review the customer’s submission and generate and store customer due diligence reports to meet compliance requirements. These operations take place in seconds, reducing the strain of compliance on customer service and onboarding activities.

Click here to learn more about Melissa KYC. To connect with members of Melissa’s global intelligence team for support and solutions, visit www.melissa.com or call 1-800-MELISSA.

About Melissa

Since 1985, Melissa has specialized in global intelligence solutions to help organizations unlock accurate data for a more compelling customer view. More than 10,000 clients worldwide in arenas such as retail, education, healthcare, insurance, finance, and government, rely on Melissa for full spectrum data quality and ID verification software, including data matching, validation, and enhancement services to gain critical insight and drive meaningful customer relationships. For more information or free product trials, visit www.Melissa.com or call 1-800-MELISSA (635-4772).

Media contacts

Greg Brown

Vice President, Global Marketing, Melissa

greg.brown@Melissa.com

+1-800-635-4772 x1130

Jackie Zerbst, MPowered PR for Melissa

pr@mpoweredpr.com

+1-877-794-6777



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.