Women’s Business Network for UNHCR (the UN Refugee Agency) Fundraiser Brunch

For National Women’s Month, the Women’s Business Network for UNHCR (the UN Refugee Agency) is hosting a Fundraiser Brunch, Women to Women, this Thursday, 15 August at the Sandton Convention Centre. All proceeds from the event will go towards access to education for refugee youth across Africa.

Kristin Davis, UNHCR Goodwill Ambassador and American actress best known for her role in Sex and the City will be the keynote speaker for the event. “Right now, the needs of refugees are urgent and growing critically. I have seen for myself what an incredible difference UNHCR can make in refugee camps in Africa and Asia,” said Kristin Davis. “There has never been a greater number of refugees and we all have a part to play in helping however we can,” she further added.

Leanne Manas, UNHCR Goodwill Ambassador and award-winning TV and Radio presenter will be the Master of Ceremonies. The event will also include a musical performance by South African singer, Lira as well as speeches by two young refugee women sharing their personal journeys fleeing conflict and the struggles they both faced in starting anew.

The Women’s Business Network for UNHCR (WBN for UNHCR) was established in 2018 to bring together top businesswomen in South Africa committed to supporting durable solutions for the forcibly displaced in the region. Edith Venter, South African philanthropist and event organizer serves as the Chair of the network and is the fundraiser’s key organizer.

“Throughout South Africa’s history, women have played a pivotal role bringing about positive change. I believe in this right, WBN for UNHCR can do a great deal to support people forced to flee across Africa. During my recent visit to Dzaleka Camp in Malawai, I met with incredibly resilient young women and men who have escaped conflict and violence. They shared with me their desperate desire to attain an education and become self-reliant. It is my hope that this event can raise awareness and support for refugee youth like those I met,” said Venter.

Globally, 70.8 million people are forcibly displaced with Africa hosting the highest number of displaced people at more than 24 million. “Behind these immense figures are countless personal stories of men, women, children forced to flee their homes because of violence, conflict or persecution. As unprecedented levels of displacement increase, UNHCR’s resources are strained, requiring the organization to explore other means of support – such as the private sector. I am grateful to WBN for UNHCR for taking initiative and organizing this fundraiser to engage individuals, companies, foundations, and philanthropists in South Africa to support access to education for refugees in region,” commented Valentin Tapsoba, UNHCR Regional Director for Southern Africa.

WHAT: Women’s Business Network for UNHCR (the UN Refugee Agency) is hosting a Fundraiser Brunch, Women to Women WHEN: Thursday, 15 August 2019

WHERE: Sandton Convention Centre

WHO: Keynote Speaker - Kristin Davis, UNHCR Goodwill Ambassador and American actress

MC - Leanne Manas, UNHCR Goodwill Ambassador and award-winning TV and Radio presenter Edith Venter, South African philanthropist Performances from South African singer, Lira



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.