International shipping Platform Parcel ABC expands it’s activities in Central Europe

LONDON, GB, UNITED KINGDOM, August 14, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Online shipping platform ParcelABC is expanding its activities in Central Europe. From now on, international and domestic shipments can be made to and from Slovakia and Slovenia. ParcelABC is already shipping packages from most countries across the globe and offers a large selection of services to and from its established markets of the United Kingdom, Spain, Poland, Lithuania, Ukraine, Australia, Italy and the United States.Also, recently, Parcel ABC expanded its activities to Asian markets - Singapore, Malaysia and Hong Kong, and is halfway to start activities in China. The goal of Parcel ABC is to offer a full range of parcel delivery options in the global markets.According to Andrius Balkūnas, one of the founders of the ParcelABC online shipping platform, Europe is one of the top markets for the platform. “Europe is our home market, that is why it is very important for us to operate all across the continent. Europe is very dynamic and cosmopolitical, the borders between countries are only a matter of formality, people constantly travel, move and communicate all around. That is why there is a huge demand for a low-cost shipping service and we work our best to provide excellent service and make every route possible.” says mr Balkūnas.The main purpose of Parcel ABC is to make delivery from door to door possible and affordable for anyone all around the globe. ParcelABC shipping platform brings together large and small courier companies around the world and is one of the largest courier networks in the sector.Parcel ABC provides the best prices in the market by uniting thousands of local and international delivery companies and fill their empty spaces with your packages and deliveries. This enables us to offer you a full range of services for express and economy delivery, using the most reputable and reliable courier companies.ParcelABC’s unique system makes it possible to send and receive packages quickly and at an affordable price without leaving your home. The system is built to be very easy to use for a person of any age or technological knowledge. To ship a parcel, all you have to do is enter the addresses of the sender and the recipient. The price of the service depends on, where the sender and the recipient are located as well as the weight, dimensions of the parcel itself and the speed of service required.Also, the system generates you unique shipping code, and by entering it to the system you can track the entire process of delivery online. So you always know when the courier will ring your doorbell.More information about the parcel services offered by ParcelABC can be found by visiting the website at https://www.parcelabc.com/ Contact Info:Name: ParcelABCEmail: support@parcelabc.comOrganization: Parcel ABC LimitedAddress: 5 Underwood Street, London, N1 7LY, United Kingdom



