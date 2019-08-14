World Algae Market Set to Witness a CAGR of 6.6% During 2019-2025
Algae market worldwide is projected to grow by US$414.8 Thousand, guided by a compounded growth of 6.6%.
Staying on top of trends is essential for decision makers to leverage this emerging opportunity. The report addresses this very need and provides the latest scoop on all major market segments.
Open Pond Cultivation, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 6.7%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$938.1 Thousand by the year 2025, Open Pond Cultivation will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
While global megatrends sweeping through the market influence the primary direction of growth, regional markets are swayed by more granular locally unique business drivers. Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 5.7% growth momentum.
Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$16.4 Thousand to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$39.1 Thousand worth of projected demand in the region will come from other emerging Eastern European markets.
In Japan, Open Pond Cultivation will reach a market size of US$54.4 Thousand by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 9.7% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$111.4 Thousand in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders.
Competitors identified in this market include:
- Algix LLC (USA)
- Corbion N.V. (The Netherlands)
- Diversified Energy Corporation (USA)
- DSM Nutritional Products AG (Switzerland)
- Kent BioEnergy Corporation (USA)
- Pond Technologies Inc. (Canada)
- Sapphire Engineering (NE) Ltd. (United Kingdom)
- Affinity Energy & Health (Australia)
- Algenol Biotech (USA)
Key Topics Covered
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Global Competitor Market Shares
- Algae Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
- Algae: A Prelude
- Types of Algae
- Benefits & Applications of Algae
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Algae: The Most Important Organism With Ecological & Commercial Significance
- Overwhelming Scientific Evidence of the Health Benefits of Algal-Derived Food Products to Spur Commercial Opportunities in the Processed Foods End-Use Sector
- Robust Demand for Superfoods Especially Macroalgal & Microalgal Food Amidst the Consumer Health & Fitness Craze to Spur Opportunities in the Food & Beverage End-Use Sector: Global Market for Superfoods (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2017, 2019, 2022 and 2024
- Stringent Regulations for Wastewater Remediation Drives Increased Demand for Algae as a Ecofriendly Substitute for Chemicals
- The Growing Urgency of Protecting Water Resources Opens Attractive Opportunities for Algae in Wastewater Treatment: Global Market for Water & Wastewater Treatment (In US$ Million) for the Years 2017, 2019, and 2022
- New Generation Drugs Inspired by Algae Brings the Market Straight Under the Aegis of the Multi-Billion Dollar Pharmaceuticals Industry
- Robust Pharmaceuticals Industry Amid Growing Disease Burden & High Unmet Needs Drives Demand for Novel Compounds from Marine Algae for Drug Discovery and Development: Global Pharmaceutical Industry (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2017, 2019, 2022 and 2024
- Promising Pre-Commercial Success of Biofuel Production from Algae Signals Robust Opportunities in the Biofuels Market Over the Long-Term
- Robust Demand for Biofuels Amid the Aggressive Effort to Replace Fossil Fuels With Ecofriendly Fuels to Push Biofuel Applications of Biofuels Closer to Commercialization: Global Biofuels Market (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2017, 2019 and 2022
- Innovative Uses of Algae On Cards, Amid Rising Environmental Concerns & Increased Investments in Environmental Remediation
- Algae Technology Innovations Remain Vital to Application Expansion and Sustained Growth in the Market
- R&D Efforts Underway to Repurpose Wastewater Algae into Specialty Chemicals
- Research in Algae-Derived Solar Fuel Makes Interesting Progress
- Juan Algae: A Potential Candidate as a Cost Effective Feed for Aquaculture
- Biocrude From Algae to Power Automobiles of the Future
- Algae Finds its Way Into the Packaging Industry
- High Profile Research Gets Underway to Convert Algae Oils Into Carbon Fibers
- Algae in Healthcare to Receive a Boost Supported by Interesting R&D Breakthroughs
- The R&D Community Unveils Interesting Leads on Generating Bioenergy from Spirulina
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
