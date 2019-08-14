Sauce Labs Named to Inc. 5000 List of Fastest-Growing Private Companies for Fourth Consecutive Year

/EIN News/ -- SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sauce Labs Inc. , provider of the world’s most comprehensive and trusted continuous testing cloud, today announced it was named to the prestigious Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing private companies in the US for the fourth consecutive year. Inclusion on the esteemed listing is yet another testament to the steady growth Sauce Labs continues to achieve as organizations increasingly look to automate testing of their mobile and web applications to deliver a flawless digital experience to their customers.



An expansion of the renowned Inc. 500 list, the Inc. 5000 ranks the country's top 5000 fastest-growing private companies in America. Companies are ranked according to percentage revenue growth over a three-year period.

"We’re thrilled to be named to the Inc. 5000 list for the fourth consecutive year,” said Charles Ramsey, CEO, Sauce Labs. “Our own growth as a company mirrors the growing digital ambitions of our customers, each of which is acutely aware that speed to market and user experience now play an enormous role in driving transactions via web and mobile applications, and understands the critical role continuous testing plays in the delivery of those applications.”

Sauce Labs’ placement on the Inc. 5000 for 2019 comes amid a prolonged period of company growth and a flurry of industry recognition. Sauce Labs now counts nearly 700 enterprise customers, and nearly 3 million tests are processed each day on its continuous testing cloud, which enables customers to test across more than 900 browser/OS combinations, more than 200 mobile emulators and simulators, and more than 2,000 real devices.

In addition, earlier this year, Sauce Labs was named one of the 2019 Best Workplaces in the Bay Area by FORTUNE and Great Place to Work, and won multiple Comparably Awards for 2019, including Best Company Outlook and Best Company for Leadership. The company’s continued product innovation was also recently recognized with Gold awards in the 2019 American Business Awards for Best Software Development Solution and in the 2019 Network Product Guide IT World Awards® for Best Test Automation Solution.

About Sauce Labs

Sauce Labs ensures the world’s leading apps and websites work flawlessly on every browser, OS and device. Its award-winning Continuous Testing Cloud provides development and quality teams with instant access to the test coverage, scalability, and analytics they need to rapidly deliver a flawless digital experience. Sauce Labs is a privately held company funded by Toba Capital, Salesforce Ventures, Centerview Capital Technology, IVP, Adams Street Partners and Riverwood Capital. For more information, please visit https://saucelabs.com .

