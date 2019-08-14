Global Drug Bioavailability Enhancement Summit: 2-Day Event Addressing Challenges at the Interface Between Drug Discovery & Preclinical/Clinical Development (NY, United States - January 28-29, 2020)
/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Aug. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "2020 Global Drug Bioavailability Enhancement Summit" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
It's no lie the drug development model is in need of a drastic shakeup. With lengthy and costly approval processes, generic incursion, rising development costs and the need for novel adherence strategies, pharma and biotech, now more than ever need to initiate innovative formulation, delivery and development approaches in order to improve bioavailability and therapeutic performance.
The 2020 Global Drug Bioavailability Enhancement Summit will connect industry leaders from both mall molecule and biologics areas to address challenges at the interface between drug discovery and preclinical/clinical development. 2020's Summit will share cutting edge research on the development, characterization and manufacture of formulations that span multiple modalities. Hear from 30+ senior drug bioavailability pioneers and network with 120+ senior drug development innovators and walk away wit over 2 years of new drug formulation and bioavailability enhancement approaches strategies in just 2 days!
Are you looking to improve drug performance, bioavailability and patient adherence? Would you like to reduce dosage, cost and time-to-market? Get involved today at the 2020 Summit and dramatically increase the performance and activity of your current and future drug products.
You Will Learn
- Precision medicine & healthcare delivery
- Developing differentiation, innovation, and long term growth strategies with life-cycle technologies
- Maximizing exposure for new compounds in early formulation development
- Product diversification and enhancement through pre-formulation technologies
- Enhancing the bioavailability of poorly water-soluble drugs: Oral lipid-based formulations
- Expediting time-to-market and reducing time-to-launch with physicochemical optimization
- Solution behaviour of amorphous solid dispersions
- Expedited formulation development guided by biopharmaceutical modelling
- Nanosuspension for improving the bioavailability
- Early formulation screening in drug discovery
- 3D printing for biopharmaceuticals
- Enhancing patient adherence via drug delivery
- Innovative strategies around drug/device combinations
Benefits
- 30+ industry-led speaker faculty over 2 full days sharing innovative drug development take-home strategies
- 14+ hours of networking sessions and breaks over two full days to learn from network with pharmaceutical and biotech senior formulation, development and delivery professionals
- 120+ Senior Participants spanning pharma, biotech and specialty delivery & technology companies
- Dynamic Exhibition Hall with multiple leading formulation development, delivery, instrumentation and modelling experts
- Multiple innovative go-to-market & take-home strategies and learn 2 years of drug bioavailability strategies and approaches!
- Network with drug development's innovators and join our growing community of drug commercialization professionals
Who Should Attend?
Pharmaceutical, biotech and academic professionals specializing in:
- Drug Delivery
- Pharmaceutics
- PK-PD
- Physiochemistry
- Formulation/pre-formulation
- Medicinal/Analytical / Solid-state Chemistry
- Preclinical/Analytical Development
- Product Enhancement/Development
- CMC
- Regulatory Affairs
- Drug Discovery
- Life-Cycle/Portfolio Management
- Partnering, Licensing & Alliance Management
- Intellectual Property
- Toxicology
- Process R&D
For more information about this conference visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/61hhpc
