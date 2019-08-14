Hyaluronic Acid Based Dermal Fillers Market to Reach US$ 4,884.6 Mn by 2026, Wrinkle Treatment to Emerge as Leading Segment, says Fortune Business Insights

Key companies covered in the Hyaluronic Acid Based Dermal Fillers Market Research report include SCULPT Luxury Hyaluronic Acid Based Dermal Fillers LTD, Sinclair Pharma, Prollenium Medical Technologies, Anika Therapeutics, Inc., Galderma laboratories, Suneva Medical, BioPlus Co., Ltd., Bioxis pharmaceuticals, DR. Korman, CANDELA CORPORATION, Merz Pharma, among others.

/EIN News/ -- Pune, Aug. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The increasing demand for aesthetically improving appearance to match the beauty standards of today is boosting the global Hyaluronic Acid Based Dermal Fillers Market, says Fortune Business Insights in their new study. The study is titled,” Hyaluronic Acid Based Dermal Fillers Market : Global Market Analysis, Insights, and Forecasts, 2019 – 2026”.

According to the report, the global Hyaluronic Acid Based Dermal Fillers Market is anticipated to reach a valuation worth US$ 4,884.6 Mn by the end of 2026 from US$ 2,680.9 Mn in 2018. The market is expected to rise at a CAGR of 7.8% within the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.



On the basis of application, the wrinkle correction treatment is prognosticated to hold the highest market share in the global Hyaluronic Acid Based Dermal Fillers Market. This is attributable to the fact that wrinkle correction treatment helps in removing facial lines and tightens skin, ensuring the skin to remain at its best for a longer period of time. This, coupled with the minimal risk of allergies associated with dermal fillers for wrinkle correction treatment, will help this segment remain dominant during the forecast period.

Lesser Chances of Adverse Reactions and Assurance of Long Lasting Beauty to Fuel Demand

The global market for hyaluronic acid based dermal fillers has witness remarkable growth in the last couple of years. A major cause of this is the immense rising concerns about maintaining beauty standards in both men and women. The ever-evolving beauty standards have impelled people to opt for treatment to either smoothen the skin texture or correct wrinkles, enhance lips, and other cosmetic procedures to enhance physical appearance.

In addition to that, the assurance of less chances of adverse reactions from these treatment methods has fueled the demand for hyaluronic acid based dermal fillers in the market. This, accompanied by the increase in demand for aesthetics and rise in awareness about hyaluronic acid based dermal fillers, is driving the market globally.

However, the market may face challenges in terms of high cost of dermal filling procedures. Nevertheless, the increase in technology to produce injected fillers for the skin, coupled with the rise in disposable incomes of the people have encouraged people to opt for dermal filling procedures. This is presumed to open new growth opportunities for the global market in the long run.

Asia Pacific to Emerge as Fastest Growing Region with Rising Demand in China

Fortune Business Insights foresees the global Hyaluronic Acid Based Dermal Fillers Market to be dominated by North America, with a market value of US$ 1,221.6 Mn in 2018. This is owing to the rising demand for advanced hyaluronic acid based dermal fillers as they contain a natural material that is already present in the human body.



However, the rapidly increasing beauty standards in Asian countries such as India, South Korea, China, and Japan may flip tables and help Asia Pacific emerge as the dominant region, during the forecast period. Among nations of Asia Pacific, China is anticipated to be leading the global Hyaluronic Acid Based Dermal Fillers Market in terms of growth owing to the increasing number of dermal filling surgeries conducted in the nation. Furthermore, there are no stringentregulations imposed on dermal fillers or any other beauty treatment methods which further propels their demand in China, and this is predicted to be a major factor helping the market in Asia Pacific to emerge dominant in the coming years.

Some of the players operating in the global Hyaluronic Acid Based Dermal Fillers Market are SCULPT Luxury Hyaluronic Acid Based Dermal Fillers LTD, Sinclair Pharma, Prollenium Medical Technologies, Anika Therapeutics, Inc., Galderma laboratories, Suneva Medical, BioPlus Co., Ltd., Bioxis pharmaceuticals, DR. Korman, CANDELA CORPORATION, Merz Pharma, among others.

