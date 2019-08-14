Prevail Therapeutics Reports Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results and Recent Business Highlights

/EIN News/ -- IND Active for Phase 1/2 Trial of PR001 to Treat Parkinson’s Disease Patients with GBA1 Mutations



NEW YORK, Aug. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Prevail Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: PRVL), a biotechnology company developing potentially disease-modifying AAV-based gene therapies for patients with neurodegenerative disorders, today reported financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2019 and provided an update on recent business highlights.

“Since Prevail’s inception in 2017, we have made rapid progress toward our goal of bringing urgently needed therapies to patients with Parkinson’s disease and other neurodegenerative disorders. With the first IND active for our lead gene therapy program, PR001, in Parkinson’s disease with a GBA1 mutation, we are one step closer to our goal, and remain focused on initiating a Phase 1/2 clinical trial of PR001 before the end of this year,” said Asa Abeliovich, M.D., Ph.D., Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Prevail. “Our strong cash balance of $202 million following our $125 million IPO in June enables us to continue advancing PR001 and to initiate additional clinical trials, including for our second gene therapy candidate, PR006, for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia patients with a progranulin mutation.”

Recent Business Highlights

IND Active for PR001 : In May 2019, Prevail’s Investigational New Drug Application (IND) for its lead gene therapy candidate, PR001, for the treatment of Parkinson’s disease patients with a GBA1 mutation (PD-GBA) was accepted by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and is now active. Clinical site activation is ongoing, with patient dosing on track for the fourth quarter of 2019.



Year to Date 2019 Financial Results

Cash Position: Cash and cash equivalents were $202.1 million as of June 30, 2019, as compared to $63.0 million as of December 31, 2018.



Cash and cash equivalents were $202.1 million as of June 30, 2019, as compared to $63.0 million as of December 31, 2018. R&D Expenses: Research and development (R&D) expenses were $20.4 million for the six months ended June 30, 2019, compared to $4.5 million for the six months ended June 30, 2018. The increase was primarily due to a $11.2 million increase in external research and development expenses, a $3.2 million increase in personnel costs resulting from increased headcount, and a $1.5 million increase in REGENXBIO license fees.



Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results

Cash Position: Cash and cash equivalents were $202.1 million as of June 30, 2019, as compared to $100.3 million as of March 31, 2019.



Cash and cash equivalents were $202.1 million as of June 30, 2019, as compared to $100.3 million as of March 31, 2019. R&D Expenses: R&D expenses were $12.0 million for the second quarter of 2019, compared to $3.2 million for the second quarter of 2018. The increase is primarily due to a $6.3 million increase in external research and development expenses, a $1.3 million increase in personnel costs resulting from increased headcount, and a $1.2 million increase in REGENXBIO license fee.



About Prevail Therapeutics

Prevail Therapeutics is a gene therapy company leveraging breakthroughs in human genetics with the goal of developing and commercializing disease-modifying AAV-based gene therapies for patients with neurodegenerative diseases. Prevail was founded by Dr. Abeliovich in 2017, through a collaborative effort with The Silverstein Foundation for Parkinson’s with GBA and OrbiMed, and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements contained in this press release regarding matters that are not historical facts are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. Examples of these forward-looking statements include statements concerning: the ability of Prevail’s balance sheet to enable continued development of its product candidates; the anticipated use of proceeds from Prevail’s initial public offering; the likelihood of its interactions with the FDA to support Prevail’s clinical development plans; and the timing of initiation of Prevail’s Phase 1/2 clinical trials of PR001 and PR006. Because such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, among others: Prevail’s novel approach to gene therapy makes it difficult to predict the time, cost and potential success of product candidate development or regulatory approval; PR001 or Prevail’s other gene therapy programs may not meet safety and efficacy levels needed to support ongoing clinical development or regulatory approval; and the regulatory landscape for gene therapy is rigorous, complex, uncertain and subject to change. These and other risks are described more fully in Prevail’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including the “Risk Factors” section of the Company’s final prospectus for its initial public offering, filed with the SEC on June 20, 2019, and its other documents subsequently filed with or furnished to the SEC. All forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date on which they were made. Except to the extent required by law, Prevail undertakes no obligation to update such statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made.

Prevail Therapeutics Inc. Statements of Operations (Unaudited) (in thousands, except share and per share data) Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Operating Expenses: Research and development $ 11,955 $ 3,207 $ 20,366 $ 4,511 General and administrative 3,713 959 5,598 1,600 Total operating loss (15,668 ) (4,166 ) (25,964 ) (6,111 ) Change in fair value of derivative liabilities — — — (781 ) Interest income 565 222 916 222 Interest expense — — — (471 ) Total other income (expense), net 565 222 916 (1,030 ) Net loss $ (15,103 ) $ (3,944 ) $ (25,048 ) $ (7,141 ) Net loss per share, basic and diluted $ (0.58 ) $ (0.19 ) $ (1.05 ) $ (0.42 ) Weighted average shares outstanding, basic and

diluted 26,212,356 20,326,716 23,945,198 16,970,543





Prevail Therapeutics Inc. Balance Sheets (Unaudited) (in thousands, except share and per share data) June 30,

2019 December 31,

2018 ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS: Cash and cash equivalents $ 202,095 $ 63,014 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 4,253 563 Total current assets 206,348 63,577 Property and equipment, net 2,123 678 Operating lease right-of-use assets 7,516 8,534 Restricted cash 91 91 TOTAL ASSETS $ 216,078 $ 72,880 LIABILITIES, REDEEMABLE CONVERTIBLE PREFERRED

STOCK, AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY (DEFICIT) CURRENT LIABILITIES: Accounts payable $ 2,003 $ 1,241 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 4,555 1,477 Operating lease liabilities 1,101 917 Total current liabilities 7,659 3,635 Long-term operating lease liabilities 7,380 7,952 TOTAL LIABILITIES 15,039 11,587 COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES (Note 13)

REDEEMABLE CONVERTIBLE PREFERRED STOCK Series Seed preferred stock - $0.0001 par value, 0 and 6,480,000 shares

authorized, issued, and outstanding as of June 30, 2019 and

December 31, 2018, respectively — 3,524 Series A preferred stock - $0.0001 par value, 0 and 9,072,000 shares authorized,

0 and 8,997,085 shares issued, and outstanding as of June 30, 2019

and December 31, 2018, respectively — 76,186 STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY (DEFICIT) Common stock - $0.0001 par value, 200,000,000 and 28,398,600 shares

authorized as of June 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018,

respectively, 34,021,194 and 7,209,000 shares issued and outstanding as of

June 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018 3 1 Additional paid-in capital 246,998 2,496 Accumulated deficit (45,962 ) (20,914 ) Total stockholders’ equity (deficit) 201,039 (18,417 ) TOTAL LIABILITIES, REDEEMABLE CONVERTIBLE

PREFERRED STOCK, AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY (DEFICIT) $ 216,078 $ 72,880

Media Contact:

Katie Engleman

1AB

katie@1ABmedia.com

Investor Contact:

investors@prevailtherapeutics.com



