U.S. Well Services, Inc. Announces Participation In Upcoming Events

Conference Appearances

Members of U.S. Well Services’ management team plan to appear at the following events:

August 21, 2019 – BofA Merrill Lynch Southern Corridor Fall Energy Summit – Houston, TX

August 27-28, 2019 – Seaport Global Energy & Industrials Conference – Chicago, IL

September 3-5, 2019 – Barclays CEO Energy-Power Conference – New York, NY

September 23-25, 2019 – Johnson Rice Energy Conference – New Orleans, LA





About U.S. Well Services, Inc.

U.S. Well Services, Inc. is a leading provider of hydraulic fracturing services and a market leader in electric fracture stimulation. The Company’s patented electric frac technology provides one of the first fully electric, mobile well stimulation systems powered by locally-supplied natural gas, including field gas sourced directly from the wellhead. The Company’s electric frac technology dramatically decreases emissions and sound pollution while generating exceptional operational efficiencies, including significant customer fuel cost savings versus conventional diesel fleets. For more information visit: www.uswellservices.com. Information on our website is not part of this release.

Contacts:

U.S. Well Services

Josh Shapiro

Vice President, Finance and Investor Relations

(832) 562-3730

IR@uswellservices.com

Dennard Lascar Investor Relations

Ken Dennard / Lisa Elliott

(713) 529-6600

USWS@dennardlascar.com

