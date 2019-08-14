VSBLTY NAMES BIOMETRICS & FACIAL RECOGNITION EXPERT MATTHEW PRUITT & SENIOR DIGITAL CLIENT SERVICES EXECUTIVE PAUL RINALDI TO GROWING TOP MANAGEMENT TEAM

/EIN News/ --

Philadelphia, PA, Aug. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

VSBLTY Groupe Technologies Corp. (the “Company” or “VSBLTY”) (CSE: VSBY) (Frankfurt: 5VS), (OTCBB:VSBGF), a leading software technology company that provides audience measurement, enhanced customer engagement and a unique security solution in retail and other public spaces, using the power of machine learning and computer vision, named two experienced technology and client services executives to its growing top management staff, it was announced today by Jay Hutton, Co-Founder & CEO.

Matthew Pruitt, former Chief Solutions Architect of NEC Corporation of America, becomes Chief Experience Officer (CXO) and Paul Rinaldi, who previously was Vice President, Sales & Operations at Optika Display, joins VSBLTY in the newly created position of Senior Client Services Director, Retail.

In making the announcement, Hutton said, “These two highly experienced and capable technology and client service executives further strengthen our senior management team and will enable us to accelerate and support our aggressive and successful growth strategy.”

Elaborating, Hutton said, “We are delighted to add Matt Pruitt, a seasoned and respected thought leader in facial recognition. Our product, process and execution will be enhanced by Matt’s experience and leadership. With the market now maturing, we must execute flawlessly. Matt is critical to that endeavor.”

Commenting on Paul Rinaldi, Hutton explained, “As a pioneer in the digital revolution underway in retail and other public spaces, VSBLTY is excited to bring Paul aboard. As we scale our business, the emphasis shifts from innovation to execution as our biggest partners and retailers focus on deployment and revenue.”

Before bringing his biometrics and facial recognition expertise to VSBLTY, Pruitt started in 2016 in the Washington, DC offices of NEC where he was responsible for working with the firm’s technology portfolio—including video analytics—to create solutions that uniquely fit the requirements of federal and commercial customers. His role was to combine cutting-edge research and technology and biometrics to build personalized experiences that encouraged users to interact and engage with digital content as well as create a frictionless and seamless experience. Concurrently, he served as Chair of the Advances in Biometric Technology Working Group of the International Biometrics+Identity Association in the Nation’s Capital to advance public security solutions.

Rinaldi joined the Tampa, FL offices of Optika Display, a Stratacache, Inc. company, in 2011. Stratacache is a leading provider of intelligent digital signage, digital merchandising, mobile enablement and media customer engagement at retail. Rinaldi developed innovative interactive display product lines from concept to commercialization, including product management, logistics and go-to-market strategies. During his career at Optika he worked with the nation’s top consumer packaged goods companies, including Coca Cola, Fiji Water and Unilever as well as with America’s leading retailers such as Albertsons, Walmart, Publix and Kroger.

Earning his Master of Computer Science and Engineering specializing in Biometrics at the University of Notre Dame, Pruitt frequently was published by professional journals and conferences and has previously served as an Adjunct Professor of Biometrics at George Mason University, Fairfax, VA. His other executive technology positions included Principal Solutions Architect, Federal for MorphoTrust USA (IDEMIA) in Washington, and Senior Biometrics Engineer, in the McLean, VA offices of the MITRE Corporation. For four years previously, he was a Research Assistant at the University of Notre Dame.

Before joining Stratacache, Rinaldi was with PepsiCo for 11 years, the last five of which he was Senior Sales Capability Manager. Previously, he held sales management positions with Odwalla, Inc. in Washington, DC and Atlantic Beverage Co., in Baltimore, MD.

Both executives are charged with driving the development of customized solutions that match VSBLTY clients’ unique business and security related challenges.

Investor Relations

MarketSmart Communications Inc.,+1-877-261-4466

info@marketsmart.ca

CONTACT: Linda Rosanio, 609-472-0877

lrosanio@vsblty.net

About VSBLTY (www.vsblty.net)

Headquartered in Philadelphia, VSBLTY (CSE: VSBY) (Frankfurt: 5VS) (OTCBB:VSBGF), is the world leader in Proactive Digital Display™, which transforms retail and public spaces as well as place-based media networks with SaaS-based audience measurement and security software that uses artificial intelligence and machine learning.

LINDA ROSANIO VSBLTY, INC 609-472-0877 LROSANIO@VSBLTY.NET



