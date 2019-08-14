Global Blood Glucose Meters Market To Grow At A CAGR Of 7.2% During 2018-2022

TheBusinessResearchCompany.com offers Blood Glucose Meters Global Market Report 2019 from its research database.

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 14, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The blood glucose meters market consists of sales of blood glucose meters that are used to measure and display the amount of sugar (glucose) in the blood. The global blood glucose meters market was valued at about $2.81 billion in 2018 and is expected to grow to $3.71 billion at a CAGR of 7.2% through 2022.

North America was the largest region in the blood glucose meters market in 2018. This region is expected to remain the largest during the next five years. The blood glucose meters market in North America is forecasted to register the highest CAGR during 2018-2023, followed by Asia Pacific.

Rising prevalence of diabetes is driving the blood glucose meters market. The changing lifestyle, increase in alcohol consumption, physical inactivity and unhealthy eating habits are leading to an increase in obesity across the globe. Such exponential growth in obese people is causing a stern increase in the purchase of blood glucose meters. Due to obesity, fat tissues release more fat molecules into the blood affecting insulin responsive cells, which results in reduced insulin sensitivity, in turn, causing diabetes. In 2017, according to the study by the International Diabetes Federation (IDF), there will be a 48% increase in diabetes around the world by 2045. According to the World Health Organization (WHO) in 2016, nearly 1.6 million deaths were caused by diabetes.

The blood glucose meters market growth is restricted due to lack of awareness of diabetes. Hypo unawareness is a common term used to describe the people who have diabetes, especially type 1 diabetes, it is very difficult to notice when they have low blood glucose, hypoglycemia. Such lack of awareness of diabetes and its effects reduces the regular monitoring or check-ups relating to diabetes. For example, in 2015, close to 30.3 million Americans had diabetes, but more than 1 in 4 did not know that they had the disease. Also, in 2015, NHS UK estimated that 3.9 million people suffered from diabetes, while over 0.6 million were unaware or undiagnosed.

Major players in the blood glucose meters market include Abbott, Roche, Medtronics, Ascensia and Dexcom.

