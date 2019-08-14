Amphibious Vehicle Markets: Worldwide Outlook to 2025 - Increased Defense Spending among Developing Countries Offer Great Prospects

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Aug. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Amphibious Vehicle - Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Amphibious Vehicle market worldwide is projected to grow by US$2.2 Billion, guided by a compounded growth of 9.3%.



Staying on top of trends is essential for decision makers to leverage this emerging opportunity. The report addresses this very need and provides the latest scoop on all major market segments.



Commercial, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 8.9%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$3.1 Billion by the year 2025, Commercial will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



While global megatrends sweeping through the market influence the primary direction of growth, regional markets are swayed by more granular locally unique business drivers. Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 11.4% growth momentum.



Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$168.6 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$230 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from other emerging Eastern European markets.



In Japan, Commercial will reach a market size of US$216.5 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 8.7% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$363.8 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders.



Competitors identified in this market include:



Aquamec Ltd. (Finland)

BAE Systems PLC (United Kingdom)

EIK Engineering Sdn. Bhd. (Malaysia)

General Dynamics Corporation (USA)

Griffon Hoverwork Ltd. (United Kingdom)

Hanjin Heavy Industries & Construction Co. Ltd. (Korea)

Hefei Sunton Machinery Manufacturing Co. Ltd. (China)

Hitachi Construction Machinery (Europe) N.V. (The Netherlands)

Kurganmashzavod JSC (Russia)

Lemac Corporation (USA)

Lockheed Martin Corporation (USA)

Marsh Buggies Inc. (USA)

NORINCO International Cooperation Ltd. (China)

Remu Oy (Finland)

Rheinmetall AG (Germany)

Science Applications International Corporation (SAIC) (USA)

Textron Systems Corporation (USA)

TSBC Engineering Sdn. Bhd. (Malaysia)

Ultratrex Machinery Sdn. Bhd. (Malaysia)

Wetland Equipment Company (USA)

Wilco Manufacturing LLC. (USA)

Wilson Marsh Equipment Company (USA)

Key Topics Covered



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



Amphibious Vehicle: An Overview

Global Competitor Market Shares

Amphibious Vehicle Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025

Global Commercial Amphibious Vehicle Market: Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales by Leading Players

Global Amphibious Assault Vehicle Market: Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales by Leading Players

Global Competitor Market Shares by Segment

Track-based (Propulsion) Global Competitor Market Share Positioning for 2019 & 2025

Water Jet (Propulsion) Market Share Breakdown of Key Players: 2019 & 2025

Screw Propellers (Propulsion) Competitor Revenue Share (in %): 2019 & 2025

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



High Maintenance Cost & Regular Serviceability, Limits the Market Growth

Increased Defense Spending among Developing Countries Offer Great Prospects for the Market

Use in Rescue & Surveillance Operations: A Major Growth Area

Decline in Defense Budgets in Developed Nations: A Restraint

Upsurge in Demand from Military, Owing to Increasing Conflicts Sparks Demand for Amphibious Vehicle

Commercial Usage of Amphibious Vehicle in Sports & Recreational Activities Bodes Well for the Market

North America: Dominating the Amphibious Vehicle Market

Product Overview

An Introduction to Amphibious Vehicle

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES



Market Facts & Figures

US Amphibious Vehicle Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Track-based (Propulsion) Market Share Analysis (in %) of Leading Players in the US for 2019 & 2025

Water Jet (Propulsion) Competitor Revenue Share (in %) in the US: 2019 & 2025

Screw Propellers (Propulsion) Market Share Breakdown (in %) of Major Players in the US: 2019 & 2025

CANADA



JAPAN



CHINA



EUROPE



Market Facts & Figures

European Amphibious Vehicle Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Track-based (Propulsion) Market Share (in %) by Company in Europe: 2019 & 2025

Water Jet (Propulsion) Market Share (in %) of Major Players in Europe: 2019 & 2025

Screw Propellers (Propulsion) Competitor Market Share Analysis (in %) in Europe: 2019 & 2025

FRANCE



GERMANY



ITALY



UNITED KINGDOM



REST OF EUROPE



ASIA-PACIFIC



REST OF WORLD



IV. COMPETITION



V. CURATED RESEARCH



