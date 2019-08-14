Amphibious Vehicle Markets: Worldwide Outlook to 2025 - Increased Defense Spending among Developing Countries Offer Great Prospects
The "Amphibious Vehicle - Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Amphibious Vehicle market worldwide is projected to grow by US$2.2 Billion, guided by a compounded growth of 9.3%.
Staying on top of trends is essential for decision makers to leverage this emerging opportunity. The report addresses this very need and provides the latest scoop on all major market segments.
Commercial, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 8.9%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$3.1 Billion by the year 2025, Commercial will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
While global megatrends sweeping through the market influence the primary direction of growth, regional markets are swayed by more granular locally unique business drivers. Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 11.4% growth momentum.
Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$168.6 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$230 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from other emerging Eastern European markets.
In Japan, Commercial will reach a market size of US$216.5 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 8.7% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$363.8 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders.
Competitors identified in this market include:
- Aquamec Ltd. (Finland)
- BAE Systems PLC (United Kingdom)
- EIK Engineering Sdn. Bhd. (Malaysia)
- General Dynamics Corporation (USA)
- Griffon Hoverwork Ltd. (United Kingdom)
- Hanjin Heavy Industries & Construction Co. Ltd. (Korea)
- Hefei Sunton Machinery Manufacturing Co. Ltd. (China)
- Hitachi Construction Machinery (Europe) N.V. (The Netherlands)
- Kurganmashzavod JSC (Russia)
- Lemac Corporation (USA)
- Lockheed Martin Corporation (USA)
- Marsh Buggies Inc. (USA)
- NORINCO International Cooperation Ltd. (China)
- Remu Oy (Finland)
- Rheinmetall AG (Germany)
- Science Applications International Corporation (SAIC) (USA)
- Textron Systems Corporation (USA)
- TSBC Engineering Sdn. Bhd. (Malaysia)
- Ultratrex Machinery Sdn. Bhd. (Malaysia)
- Wetland Equipment Company (USA)
- Wilco Manufacturing LLC. (USA)
- Wilson Marsh Equipment Company (USA)
Key Topics Covered
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Amphibious Vehicle: An Overview
- Global Competitor Market Shares
- Amphibious Vehicle Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
- Global Commercial Amphibious Vehicle Market: Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales by Leading Players
- Global Amphibious Assault Vehicle Market: Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales by Leading Players
- Global Competitor Market Shares by Segment
- Track-based (Propulsion) Global Competitor Market Share Positioning for 2019 & 2025
- Water Jet (Propulsion) Market Share Breakdown of Key Players: 2019 & 2025
- Screw Propellers (Propulsion) Competitor Revenue Share (in %): 2019 & 2025
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- High Maintenance Cost & Regular Serviceability, Limits the Market Growth
- Increased Defense Spending among Developing Countries Offer Great Prospects for the Market
- Use in Rescue & Surveillance Operations: A Major Growth Area
- Decline in Defense Budgets in Developed Nations: A Restraint
- Upsurge in Demand from Military, Owing to Increasing Conflicts Sparks Demand for Amphibious Vehicle
- Commercial Usage of Amphibious Vehicle in Sports & Recreational Activities Bodes Well for the Market
- North America: Dominating the Amphibious Vehicle Market
- Product Overview
- An Introduction to Amphibious Vehicle
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
- Market Facts & Figures
- US Amphibious Vehicle Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
- Track-based (Propulsion) Market Share Analysis (in %) of Leading Players in the US for 2019 & 2025
- Water Jet (Propulsion) Competitor Revenue Share (in %) in the US: 2019 & 2025
- Screw Propellers (Propulsion) Market Share Breakdown (in %) of Major Players in the US: 2019 & 2025
CANADA
JAPAN
CHINA
EUROPE
- Market Facts & Figures
- European Amphibious Vehicle Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
- Track-based (Propulsion) Market Share (in %) by Company in Europe: 2019 & 2025
- Water Jet (Propulsion) Market Share (in %) of Major Players in Europe: 2019 & 2025
- Screw Propellers (Propulsion) Competitor Market Share Analysis (in %) in Europe: 2019 & 2025
FRANCE
GERMANY
ITALY
UNITED KINGDOM
REST OF EUROPE
ASIA-PACIFIC
REST OF WORLD
IV. COMPETITION
V. CURATED RESEARCH
