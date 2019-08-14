Global Armored Vehicles Market Analysis, 2019-2025 - Combat Vehicles Poised to Reach Over US$11.1 Billion by 2025

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Aug. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Armored Vehicles - Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Armored Vehicles market worldwide is projected to grow by US$3.1 Billion, guided by a compounded growth of 2.9%.



Staying on top of trends is essential for decision makers to leverage this emerging opportunity. The report addresses this very need and provides the latest scoop on all major market segments.



Combat Vehicles, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 2.8%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$11.1 Billion by the year 2025, Combat Vehicles will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



While global megatrends sweeping through the market influence the primary direction of growth, regional markets are swayed by more granular locally unique business drivers. Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 2.5% growth momentum.



Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$130.9 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$591.4 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from other emerging Eastern European markets.



In Japan, Combat Vehicles will reach a market size of US$721 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 4.3% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$804.4 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders.



Competitors identified in this market include:



BAE Systems PLC (United Kingdom)

BMW AG (Germany)

Elbit Systems Ltd. (Israel)

Ford Motor Company (USA)

General Dynamics Corporation (USA)

Lockheed Martin Corporation (USA)

Mercedes-Benz (Germany)

Oshkosh Defense (USA)

Textron Inc. (USA)

Key Topics Covered



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES



CANADA



JAPAN



CHINA



EUROPE



FRANCE



GERMANY



ITALY



UNITED KINGDOM



SPAIN



RUSSIA



REST OF EUROPE



ASIA-PACIFIC



AUSTRALIA



INDIA



SOUTH KOREA



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC



LATIN AMERICA



ARGENTINA



BRAZIL



MEXICO



REST OF LATIN AMERICA



MIDDLE EAST



IRAN



ISRAEL



SAUDI ARABIA



UNITED ARAB EMIRATES



REST OF MIDDLE EAST



AFRICA



IV. COMPETITION



V. CURATED RESEARCH



