Brain Monitoring Devices Market: Global Key Players, Trends, Share, Industry Size, Growth, Forecast To 2026

To perform the study of the global Brain Monitoring Devices Market, a primary as well as an extensive secondary research was conducted. The study was done by first preparing the list of players operating in the market globally. Following which primary research surveys were undertaken. This included email responses, primary calls, etc. with various leading companies and Key Opinion Leaders. During the interview process, the respondents were asked about some of their major competitors in the global Brain Monitoring Devices Market. This process enables us to highlight players in the market who might not have been identified owing to the limitations of secondary research. A thorough analysis was made about the player’s product offerings and their regional reach.

Major market players in the brain monitoring devices market are Medtronic, Masimo, Advanced Brain Monitoring, Inc, CAS Medical Systems, Inc, Compumedics Ltd, GE Healthcare, Philips Healthcare, Neural Analytics, Inc, Siemens AG, Others.

Global Brain Monitoring Devices Market – Geographical Analysis

The global brain monitoring devices market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and Middle East & Africa. North America dominates the global brain monitoring devices market due to the growing incidence of sleep and neurogenerative disorders, government initiatives to support technological advancements in the field of neurosciences and expected to remain high during the forecast period. According to the knowable magazine a digital publication of annual reviews in 2018, approximately 50-70 million Americans have chronic sleep disorders such as insomnia and apnea, a condition in which breathing repeatedly stops and starts throughout the night. According to the national institute of environmental Health sciences in 2018, neurodegenerative diseases affect millions of people worldwide. Alzheimer and Parkinson's diseases are most common, with more than 5 million Americans are affected with Alzheimer disease, and approximately 500,000 Americans are living with Parkinson’s disease.

Global Brain Monitoring Devices Market – Competitive Analysis

Acquisitions, recent FDA approvals, new product launch and technology updation by key players to enhance their user experience by improving the usability and efficiency are driving the global brain monitoring devices market. The study of the global Brain Monitoring Devices Market involved calculating the size of the market, one which was done with the help of a bottom-up technique. Various valuations were ascertained from industry experts and representatives of companies. Furthermore, it was validated externally by analysing the historical sales volume of various manufacturers to attain the overall size of the Brain Monitoring Devices Market. A number of secondary sources like investor presentations, company annual reports, directories, white papers, financial reports, and more were used for the study. Moreover, the study of the global Brain Monitoring Devices Market provides insights regarding the key trends in the market and forecasts the potential developments over the forecast period.

Market Segmentation

Global brain monitoring devices market is segmented by product type, procedure, application and end users. The product type includes devices and accessories, product type includes Electroencephalography (EEG), Magnetoencephalography (MEG), Transcranial Doppler Devices (TCD), Cerebral Oximetry, Sleep Monitoring Devices, MRI Scanner, CT scanner, others, and accessories type includes Sensors, Cables, Electrodes, Gels & Pastes, and Others. Procedure type includes invasive and non-invasive, and the application type includes Epilepsy, Sleep Disorders, Tumors, Stroke, Brain Injuries, Parkinson’s disease, and Others. End users include hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, neurological centers, ambulances, and others. Hospitals segment dominate the global brain monitoring devices market during the forecast period, increase in adoption of brain monitoring devices by the hospitals to provide the acute care to their patients. The inflow of patients is higher in hospitals when compared with other healthcare service providers. They have enough capacity to handle the installation cost and maintenance cost associated with brain monitoring devices.

Major factors hindering the global brain monitoring devices market are lack of availability of skillful professionals to operate brain monitoring devices and stringent government norms. The study of the global Brain Monitoring Devices Market is highly critical in offering answers to some of the most important questions for industry participants and stakeholders. The study enables them to lay their focus on the growing segments of the market in the coming years. This way, they would be able to take sound investment decisions and facilitate their global expansion. The report aims to aid them with a comprehensive understanding about the present and future of the global Brain Monitoring Devices Market and to formulate a strategy according to the same.

