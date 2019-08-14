Animation Market 2019 Global Analysis, Growth, Size, Share, Trends, Forecast to 2023

Global Animation Market Trends, Forecast, And Opportunity Assessment (2019-2023)

The global animation market, according to a report found on Wise Guy Reports (WGR), is expected to register a moderate CAGR over the review period. As per the study, the market is set to scale a decent valuation by 2023. The growing demand for video content is expected to drive the expansion of the market in the forthcoming years.

An increase in the number of multinational studios is observed, which has fueled demand for animation in recent years. Similarly, the rising number of video streaming platforms is also poised to catapult the animation market on upward trajectory.

Increasing investments in innovative advertising strategies are anticipated to generate demand across the animation market. Also, the increasing influx of social media users is projected to impact the market's growth favorably in the nearby future.

Other factors prognosticated to propel the expansion of the animation market are increasing penetration of smartphones & televisions, technological advancements, etc. In addition, the rising standards of living of the population, in conjunction with, increasing disposable income is also anticipated to catalyze market growth in the foreseeable future.

Competitive Dashboard:

3 Bear Animations, 3D Imaging, 3dmx, 422 South, 2dlab, 10 + 1 Medias, 20th Century Fox Animation, 3da2 Animation Studios, 2 Minutes Studio, 3DVision, 44 Toons, 3d Canvas, 3 Eye Group, 3-D Revolution Productions, and 3Dimension are some of the major players of the global animation market. These players have been assessed in the share analysis of the market covered in this report and are poised to contribute to market growth in the years to come. The strategies opted by the players for the growth and expansion include mergers & acquisitions, technological innovations, product development, agreements, collaborations, etc. In addition, increasing investments in research & development is poised to intensify competition in the animation market over the next couple of years.

Market Segmentation:

This report includes a segmental analysis of the global animation market based on application and type. On the basis of application, the market has been segmented into motion capture, stop motion, and 3D animation movies.

On the basis of type, the global animation market has been segmented into Computer Generated Imagery (CGI), Web Animation, 2D Animation, Corporate Services, and Visual Effects.

Regional Analysis:

The regional assessment of the global animation market presents a breakdown of the market on regional as well as country-level basis. The major regional segments of the market are North America, the Middle East & Africa (MEA), South America, Asia Pacific (APAC), and Europe. North America and Europe are the two significant regions of the global market. These markets are anticipated to earn substantial revenues across the projection period. Technological advancements and its early adoption are the key factors driving the growth of the animation industry in the region. Asia Pacific is also likely to witness rapid developments over the next couple of years. Increasing investments in research & development for the introduction of new technologies is set to boost the growth pace of the regional animation market over the next few years.

Table of Content

1 Executive Summary

2 Preface

3 Market Trend Analysis

4 Porters Five Force Analysis

5 Global Animation Market, By Application

6 Global Animation Market, By Type

7 Global Animation Market, By Geography

8 Key Developments

9 Company Profiling

