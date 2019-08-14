Health and Medical Insurance Market Size, Trend, Segmentation, Growth And Opportunities Forecast To 2024
This report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies
PUNE, INDIA, August 14, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Health insurance is a means for financing a person’s health care expenses. While the majority of people have private health insurance, primarily through an employer, many others obtain coverage through programs offered by the government. Other individuals do not have health insurance at all.
According to this study, over the next five years the Health and Medical Insurance market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2024, from US$ xx million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Health and Medical Insurance business, shared in Chapter 3.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Health and Medical Insurance market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.
This study considers the Health and Medical Insurance value generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.7.
Single/Individual Health Insurance Products
Group Health Insurance Products
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.
Short-term Health Insurance
Long-term Health Insurance
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
Anthem
UnitedHealth Group
DKV
BUPA
Kaiser Permanente
Aetna Inc
PICC
PingAn
Kunlun
Table of Contents
2019-2024 Global Health and Medical Insurance Market Report (Status and Outlook)
1 Scope of the Report
2 Executive Summary
3 Global Health and Medical Insurance by Players
4 Health and Medical Insurance by Regions
5 Americas
6 APAC
7 Europe
8 Middle East & Africa
9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends
10 Global Health and Medical Insurance Market Forecast
11 Key Players Analysis
12 Research Findings and Conclusion
……Continued
