360-Degree Camera Markets to 2025: Set to Record a CAGR of 27.4%

360-Degree Camera market worldwide is projected to grow by US$1.9 Billion, guided by a compounded growth of 27.4%.



Staying on top of trends is essential for decision makers to leverage this emerging opportunity. The report addresses this very need and provides the latest scoop on all major market segments.



Wired, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 21.6%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$988 Million by the year 2025, Wired will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



While global megatrends sweeping through the market influence the primary direction of growth, regional markets are swayed by more granular locally unique business drivers. Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 32.6% growth momentum.



Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$172.7 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$96.6 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from other emerging Eastern European markets.



In Japan, Wired will reach a market size of US$64.4 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 26% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$311.5 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders.



360-Degree Camera Market - A Prelude

Rising Significance of 360-Degree Video Content in Varied Applications Augurs Well for the 360-Degree Camera Market

Global 360-Degree Camera Market - Percentage Breakdown of Sales by End-User for 2019 and 2025

Americas Leads the Global 360-Degree Camera Market

Competition

Leading Vendors in the Consumer 360-Degree Camera Market

A Review of Most Popular 360-Degree Cameras

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



Sustained Growth of VR Market and Consequent Focus on VR Content Augurs Well for 360-Degree Camera Market

Global Virtual Reality Market - Market Size of VR Hardware and Software in $ Billion for the Years 2016, 2018, 2020 and 2022

Rising Significance of 360-Degree Cameras in Creating VR Content for Healthcare Industry

Popular 360-Degree Cameras for Shooting VR Content

Growing Significance of Augmented Reality (AR) Propels Demand for 360-Degree Camera to Create AR Content

Global Augmented Reality (AR) Market - Market Size in US$ Billion for the Years 2017, 2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025

Sustained Growth in Sales of VR/AR Headsets Boosts Demand for 360-Degree Cameras

Global AR/VR Headset Market - Shipments in Millions for the Years 2018 through 2022

Increased Focus on Surveillance of Public Places Drives Demand for 360-Degree Cameras

A Glance at Select Popular 360-Degree Surveillance Cameras

Growing Prominence of 360-Degree Cameras in Cars

Popular 360-Degree Cameras/Camera Technologies for Cars - A Review

360-Degree Selfie Cameras: The Latest Innovation in the Camera Space

Tremendous Potential for 360-Degree Content in Marketing - Opportunities for 360-Degree Cameras Market

Rising Importance of 360-Degree Video Content in Social Media Marketing

Travel Industry and Hotels Explore Potential of 360-Degree VR Video

A Glance at Creative Use of 360-Degree Video by Leading Brands

360-Degree Cameras Confront Unique Challenges in Filming Miniature Sets

Product Overview

360-Degree Camera (or Omnidirectional Camera) - Introduction

Types of Omnidirectional Cameras

Applications of Omnidirectional Cameras

