MEDTRONIC PARTNERS WITH CAPITAL DISTRICT PHYSICIANS’ HEALTH PLAN, INC. (CDPHP) ON OUTCOMES-BASED AGREEMENT TO INCREASE QUALITY, IMPROVE ACCESS TO CRITICAL DIABETES CARE

Strategic Partnership Marks First Agreement in New York to Incorporate Patient Engagement Program Aimed at Improving Diabetes Management

Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT), the global leader in medical technology, and Capital District Physicians’ Health Plan, Inc. (CDPHP) today announced an innovative outcomes-based agreement for individuals with type 1 and type 2 diabetes that utilize a Medtronic insulin pump. Under the strategic partnership, Medtronic will provide eligible CDPHP members access to state-of-the-art technologies, supplies, and education and training support services to manage their diabetes. Additionally, a component of Medtronic’s reimbursement will be tied to successfully meeting agreed upon clinical improvement thresholds for enrolled members – such as A1C reduction, increased Time in Range, and reduced hypoglycemic events.

The agreement also provides an opportunity for CDPHP members to proactively engage in their diabetes management through a patient engagement program, known as Medtronic Inner CircleSM. The program from Medtronic uses gamification - the application of game design elements - to motivate and encourage people living with diabetes to achieve better health outcomes. Participants will have the ability to earn points by completing certain activities or achieving monthly goals for spending more time in the clinically recommended glycemic range of 70-180 mg/dL.

“We are incredibly excited to offer CDPHP members access to our unique technology solutions that use predictive analytics, as well as the opportunity to participate in our Inner Circle program, to more effectively manage their diabetes,” said Suzanne Winter, vice president of the Americas region for the Diabetes Group at Medtronic. “Our ultimate goal is to elevate the patient experience, improve clinical outcomes and provide unmatched support to health plan members.”

“Today, nearly 10 percent of U.S. adults are living with diabetes, and another 30 percent are estimated to have prediabetes. The rising cost and prevalence of the disease is putting a major strain on health systems and patients nationwide, including right here in Albany, NY,” said CDPHP President and CEO, Dr. John D. Bennett. “This partnership focuses on delivering patient-centered solutions to improve outcomes while reducing soaring health care costs,” added Bennett.

Gerard Barr of Cohoes, NY is a CDPHP member living with type 1 diabetes who recently started wearing the MiniMed™ 670G system under this new partnership.

“This time last year my diabetes felt out of control and I lost my job as a school bus driver,” said Barr. “Today, I’ve improved my A1C and I’m on my way to a healthier lifestyle.i Not only do I feel better, but I started driving again.”

In addition to improving the quality of care for CDPHP members, this partnership has the potential to improve patient engagement in doctor’s offices, including Ellis Medicine’s Endocrine Care Team.

“We have had success transitioning a number of individuals living with diabetes in our practice to the MiniMed 670G system. This is amazing!” said Dawn Dluge-Aungst, RPA-C, CDE, Physician Assistant, at the Ellis Medicine Endocrine Care Team.

The four-year partnership between CDPHP and Medtronic provides eligible members access to insulin pumps with SmartGuard™ technology, including the MiniMed 670G system — the first hybrid closed loop system in the world and the only system that automates and personalizes the delivery of basal insulin 24 hours a day to keep patients’ blood glucose levels in range based on their personalized needs. See animation to understand how the MiniMed 670G system works.

Medtronic is working together with the global community to change the way people manage diabetes. The company aims to transform diabetes care by expanding access, integrating care, and improving outcomes, so people living with diabetes can enjoy greater freedom and better health.

Medtronic plc (www.medtronic.com), headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, is among the world's largest medical technology, services and solutions companies - alleviating pain, restoring health and extending life for millions of people around the world. Medtronic employs more than 90,000 people worldwide, serving physicians, hospitals and patients in more than 150 countries. The company is focused on collaborating with stakeholders around the world to take healthcare Further, Together.

Established in 1984, CDPHP is a physician-founded, member-focused and community-based not-for-profit health plan that offers high-quality affordable health insurance plans to members in 26 counties throughout New York. CDPHP is also on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.





i Individual results may vary.

