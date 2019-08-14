Global Analytics-as-a-Service (AaaS) Market Set to Witness a CAGR of 38.1% During 2019-2025

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Aug. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Analytics as a Service - Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Analytics as a Service market worldwide is projected to grow by US$74.8 Billion, guided by a compounded growth of 38.1%.



Staying on top of trends is essential for decision makers to leverage this emerging opportunity. The report addresses this very need and provides the latest scoop on all major market segments.



Solution, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 37.2%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$54.9 Billion by the year 2025, Solution will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



While global megatrends sweeping through the market influence the primary direction of growth, regional markets are swayed by more granular locally unique business drivers. Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 45.5% growth momentum.



Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$6.5 Billion to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$3.3 Billion worth of projected demand in the region will come from other emerging Eastern European markets.



In Japan, Solution will reach a market size of US$3.3 Billion by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 35.1% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$11.3 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders.



Competitors identified in this market include:



Amazon Web Services Inc. (USA)

Computer Sciences Corporation (CSC) (USA)

EMC Corporation (USA)

GoodData Corporation (USA)

Goolara LLC (USA)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development L.P. (HPE) (USA)

IBM Corporation (USA)

Microsoft Corporation (USA)

Oracle Corporation (USA)

SAS Institute Inc. (USA)

Key Topics Covered



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



Analytics as a Service (AaaS): A Prelude

Global Competitor Market Shares

Analytics as a Service Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025

Global Analytics as a Service Market (2018): Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales by Leading Players

Global Competitor Market Shares by Segment

Solution (Component) Global Competitor Market Share Positioning for 2019 & 2025

Service (Component) Market Share Breakdown of Key Players: 2019 & 2025

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



Lower Ownership Cost, and Matured Business Intelligence Drives Market Growth

AaaS Market Gains Traction among Corporates

Data Security and Rising Intricacies of Analytical Workflow Constraints the Market Growth

Upsurge in Structured/Unstructured Data among Social Media Platforms Spur Demand for AaaS

Product Overview

Analytics as a Service (AaaS): An Introduction

Pros & Cons

Applications

Global Analytics as a Service Market (2018): Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Leading Applications

Data Analytics as a Service (DAaaS): A Definition

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES



Market Facts & Figures

US Analytics as a Service Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Solution (Component) Market Share Analysis (in %) of Leading Players in the US for 2019 & 2025

Service (Component) Competitor Revenue Share (in %) in the US: 2019 & 2025

CANADA



JAPAN



CHINA



EUROPE



Market Facts & Figures

European Analytics as a Service Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Solution (Component) Market Share (in %) by Company in Europe: 2019 & 2025

Service (Component) Market Share (in %) of Major Players in Europe: 2019 & 2025

FRANCE



GERMANY



ITALY



UNITED KINGDOM



REST OF EUROPE



ASIA-PACIFIC



REST OF WORLD



IV. COMPETITION



V. CURATED RESEARCH



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/94zdii

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

