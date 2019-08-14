Global Astaxanthin Market Outlook, 2019-2025 - The United States Will Maintain a 6.5% Growth Momentum
Astaxanthin market worldwide is projected to grow by US$390.7 Thousand, guided by a compounded growth of 7.6%.
Staying on top of trends is essential for decision makers to leverage this emerging opportunity. The report addresses this very need and provides the latest scoop on all major market segments.
Synthetic, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 7.2%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$572.7 Thousand by the year 2025, Synthetic will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
While global megatrends sweeping through the market influence the primary direction of growth, regional markets are swayed by more granular locally unique business drivers. Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 6.5% growth momentum.
Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$16.3 Thousand to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$33.5 Thousand worth of projected demand in the region will come from other emerging Eastern European markets.
In Japan, Synthetic will reach a market size of US$34.4 Thousand by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 10.6% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$100.3 Thousand in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders.
Competitors identified in this market include:
- Algatechnologies, Ltd. (Israel)
- AstaSupreme (New Zealand)
- BASF SE (Germany)
- Beijing Gingko Group (China)
- Cardax, Inc. (USA)
- Cyanotech Corporation (USA)
- Divis Laboratories Ltd. (India)
- Fenchem Biotek Ltd. (China)
- Fuji Chemical Industry Co. Ltd. (Japan)
- Igene Biotechnology, Inc. (USA)
- Koninklijke DSM NV (The Netherlands)
- Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. (Japan)
- Piveg, Inc. (USA)
- Valensa International LLC (USA)
Key Topics Covered
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Robust Demand for Nutraceuticals, Dietary Supplements and Feed Additives Provide the Foundation for Growth in the Astaxanthin Market
- Growing Demand for Astaxanthin from Developing Countries
Competition
- Global Astaxanthin Market: Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales by Leading Players for the Year 2019
- Global Natural Astaxanthin Market: Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales by Leading Players for the Year 2019
Global Competitor Market Shares
- Astaxanthin Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
- Global Competitor Market Shares by Segment
- Synthetic (Source) Global Competitor Market Share Positioning for 2019 & 2025
- Natural (Source) Market Share Breakdown of Key Players: 2019 & 2025
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Increasing Preference for Natural Ingredients in Healthcare Drives Demand for Astaxanthin
- Increasing Rate of Deaths Worldwide on Account of Alarming Rise of NCDs and Significant Role of Astaxanthin Supplements in Management of these Diseases: Strong Growth Driver
- Global Incidence of Deaths due to NCDs: Breakdown of Number of Deaths (in Million) Caused by Various NCDs in the Years 2017 and 2025
- Increasing Expenditure on Personal Care and Cosmetic Products Propels Market Growth
- Global Organic Personal Care Market: Revenues in US$ Billion for the Years 2016, 2018 and 2020 and 2022
- Global Personal Care market: Breakdown of Value Sales in US$ Billion for the Year 2019 by Category
- Anti-Aging Benefits of Astaxanthin Propels Market Growth in the Cosmetics Industry
- Global Cosmetics Market: Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2019, 2021 and 2024
- Growing Demand for Nutraceuticals Creates a Strong Foundation for the Growth of Natural Astaxanthin
- Global Nutraceutical Market: Revenues in US$ Billion for the Years 2018, 2020, 2022 and 2024
- Extensive Usage of Astaxanthin as a Prominent Ingredient in Feed Market Forms a Strong Basis for Growth
- Global Feed Additives Market: Revenues in US$ Billion by Livestock for the Years 2019 and 2025
- Government Initiatives to Support Aquaculture to Favor Astaxanthin Market
- Natural Astaxanthin: A Powerful Antioxidant with Several Applications
- Growing Demand for Natural Food Coloring Agents Offers Immense Growth Opportunities for Natural Astaxanthin in F&B Industry
- Global Food Colorants Market: Revenues in US$ Billion for the Years 2018, 2020, 2022 and 2024
Innovations & Advancements
- Nutrex Hawaii Receives USP Certification for Astaxanthin Supplement
- Algatech Unveils Potent Astaxanthin in Whole-Food Format
- Algalif Releases Astaxanthin Finished Formulations
- NOW Foods and AlgaeHealth Announce Launch of Astaxanthin Capsules
Product Overview
- Astaxanthin - Definition
- Uses of Astaxanthin
- Benefits of Astaxanthin
- Sources of Astaxanthin
- Side Effects of Astaxantin
- Astaxanthin by Source
- Synthetic Sources
- Natural Sources
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
- Market Facts & Figures
- US Astaxanthin Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
- Synthetic (Source) Market Share Analysis (in %) of Leading Players in the US for 2019 & 2025
- Natural (Source) Competitor Revenue Share (in %) in the US: 2019 & 2025
- Surge in Demand for Anti-Ageing Products Drives Astaxanthin Growth in the US Market
CANADA
JAPAN
CHINA
EUROPE
- Market Facts & Figures
- European Astaxanthin Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
- Synthetic (Source) Market Share (in %) by Company in Europe: 2019 & 2025
- Natural (Source) Market Share (in %) of Major Players in Europe: 2019 & 2025
- Demand for Antioxidant Creams and Anti-Ageing Products Lead to Astaxanthin Growth
FRANCE
GERMANY
ITALY
UNITED KINGDOM
SPAIN
RUSSIA
REST OF EUROPE
ASIA-PACIFIC
- Rising Demand for Feed Additives & Functional Food Propel the Growth of Astaxanthin Market
AUSTRALIA
INDIA
SOUTH KOREA
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
LATIN AMERICA
ARGENTINA
BRAZIL
MEXICO
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
MIDDLE EAST
IRAN
ISRAEL
SAUDI ARABIA
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
AFRICA
IV. COMPETITION
V. CURATED RESEARCH
https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/oi8t5z
