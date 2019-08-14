Global Agrigenomics Market Outlook, 2019 to 2025 - Next-Generation Sequencing Presents Promising Opportunities in Plant Breeding Space

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Aug. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Agrigenomics - Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Agrigenomics market worldwide is projected to grow by US$7.4 Billion, guided by a compounded growth of 7.9%.



Staying on top of trends is essential for decision makers to leverage this emerging opportunity. The report addresses this very need and provides the latest scoop on all major market segments.



Crops, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 8.1%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$13.1 Billion by the year 2025, Crops will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



While global megatrends sweeping through the market influence the primary direction of growth, regional markets are swayed by more granular locally unique business drivers. Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 9.8% growth momentum.



Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$548.7 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$887.6 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from other emerging Eastern European markets.



In Japan, Crops will reach a market size of US$932.6 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 7.3% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$1.2 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders.



Competitors identified in this market include:



Agilent Technologies Inc. (USA)

AgriGenomics Inc. (USA)

Biogenetic Services Inc. (USA)

Eurofins Scientific SE (Luxembourg)

Galseq Srl (Italy)

Illumina Inc. (USA)

LGC Ltd. (United Kingdom)

Neogen Corporation (USA)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (USA)

Zoetis Inc. (USA)

Key Topics Covered



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



Agrigenomics: Leveraging the Power of Genomics Technology to Transform Future of Agriculture Sector

Crops: The Dominant Application Segment

Asian Countries Present Tremendous Growth Potential

Global Competitor Market Shares

Agrigenomics Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025

Global NGS In Agrigenomics Market: Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Leading Players for 2019

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



Agrigenomics: The Next Generation Agriculture Approach to Feed the World's Growing Population

Global Population in Thousands by Region for the Years 1960, 1970, 1980, 1990, 2000, 2010, 2020, 2030, 2040 and 2050

Shrinking Arable Land and the Need to Improve Agricultural Efficiency and Yield Enhances Significance of Agrigenomics

Per Capita Arable Land (in Hectares) in Developed and Developing Countries for the Years 2000, 2010, 2020, 2030, 2050 & 2060

Genome Editing and its Promise to Transform Agriculture Sector

Potential Role of Genome Editing in Improving Crop Traits

List of Crop Traits Improved through the Use of Genome Editing Techniques

Bioinformatics: A Discipline with Tremendous Potential in Agriculture Sector

Integration of Bioinformatics and Genomics in Plant Breeding: A Review of Recent Advancements

NGS in Agrigenomics Market: An Overview

Global Market for NGS in Agrigenomics: Market Size in US$ Million for the Years 2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025

Next-Generation Sequencing Presents Promising Opportunities in Plant Breeding Space

Amidst the Growing Threat of Climate Change on Food Security, Genomics' Advancements Enable Crops to Adapt to Climate Change

With Demand for Animal-based Foods Continuing to Grow, Genomics to Play a Critical Role in Improving Genetic Quality and Yield

Combination of Livestock Genomics and Precision Agriculture Presents an Opportunity to Improve Farm Sustainability

Livestock Genomics for Developing Economies

Using Genomics for Ruminants in Developing Regions

Impact of Genomic Selection on Accelerating Livestock Breeding

Crop Genomics: Focus on Accelerating Crop Improvement

Genome-Edited Crops: Enabling Crops to Endure Weather and Ecosystem Changes

Technologies Used in Crop Genomics

Domestication of Wheat and Barley Crops through Genomics: A Review

A Glance at Major Milestones in Plant Genetics

Crop Nutritional Genomics: Enhancing the Nutritional Quality of Staple Cereal Crops to Address Malnutrition Concerns

Stunted, Wasted and Overweight Children (< 5 Years) Worldwide in Millions and as % of Total Population for 2000 and 2018

Recent Advances in the Field of Agriculture Genomics

Research Studies & Innovations

ICAR Scientists Map Genome of Popular Jute Crop

Microomics Combines Microbes and Genomics to Enhance Agriculture, Health and Industry

Iowa State University Researchers Design New Vision for Genomics in Animal Agriculture

SPbPU Researchers Develop New Computational Method to Predict Harmful Mutations in Livestock

University of Alberta Researchers Developing Genomic Technologies for Predicting Traits in Crossbred Cattle

Researchers Test Response of Each Gene in Rice Genome to Water and Nutrients

AgRenSeq: A New Technique to Find and Clone Wild Genes to Help Crops Resist Disease

Researchers Develop New Method to Transfer Disease Resistance Genes from Wild Plants to Domestic Crops

International Researchers Develop New Plant Breeding Technologies to Improve Food Security

PRODUCT OVERVIEW



Agrigenomics (Agricultural Genomics)

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES



Market Facts & Figures

US Agrigenomics Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

USDA Releases New Blueprint for Research and Funding in Animal Genomics

CANADA



JAPAN



CHINA



EUROPE



Market Facts & Figures

European Agrigenomics Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Opposition to Genetic Modification Technology: An Obstacle for Europe's Agrigenomics Market

CJEU's Ruling on Gene-Edited Crops Presents Hurdles for Development of Genomics in Europe

FRANCE



GERMANY



ITALY



UNITED KINGDOM



REST OF EUROPE



ASIA-PACIFIC



India's Agriculture Sector Warms Up to Genomics

Genomics Revolution Underway in Australia

Important Role of Genomics in Cattle Improvement

REST OF WORLD



Potential for Genomics in Improving Yields of African Orphan Crops

IV. COMPETITION



V. CURATED RESEARCH



