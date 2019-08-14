Global Aerospace Materials Market Outlook, 2019-2025 - Aluminum Alloys Segment Poised to Reach Over US$10.9 Billion by 2025

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Aug. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Aerospace Materials - Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Aerospace Materials market worldwide is projected to grow by US$10.1 Billion, guided by a compounded growth of 6.2%.



Staying on top of trends is essential for decision makers to leverage this emerging opportunity. The report addresses this very need and provides the latest scoop on all major market segments.



Aluminum Alloys, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 6.4%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$10.9 Billion by the year 2025, Aluminum Alloys will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



While global megatrends sweeping through the market influence the primary direction of growth, regional markets are swayed by more granular locally unique business drivers. Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 5.4% growth momentum.



Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$399.8 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$1 Billion worth of projected demand in the region will come from other emerging Eastern European markets.



In Japan, Aluminum Alloys will reach a market size of US$652.5 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 9% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$2.7 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders.



Competitors identified in this market include:



Alcoa Corporation (USA)

Aleris Corporation (USA)

AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group N.V. (The Netherlands)

Ami Metals, Inc. (USA)

ATI (USA)

Avdel (India) Pvt. Ltd. (India)

Constellium N.V. (The Netherlands)

Cytec Solvay Group (USA)

DowDuPont, Inc. (USA)

Hexcel Corporation (USA)

Hindalco-Almex Aerospace Limited (India)

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation (USA)

Kobe Steel Ltd. (Japan)

Koninklijke Ten Cate BV (The Netherlands)

Lee Aerospace (USA)

Materion Corporation (USA)

Park Electrochemical Corporation (USA)

Renegade Materials Corporation (USA)

SGL Carbon SE (Germany)

Sofitec Aero, S.L. (Spain)

TATA Advanced Materials Limited (India)

Teijin Ltd. (Japan)

thyssenkrupp Aerospace Germany GmbH (Germany)

Toray Industries, Inc. (Japan)

Vsmpo-Avisma Corporation (Russia)

Key Topics Covered



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



Aerospace Materials: An Introductory Prelude

Evolution in Aerospace Materials Industry: From Aluminum to Composites to Nanocomposites to Graphene

Rising Demand for New Civilian Aircraft Amid Growing Passenger & Cargo Traffic Widens Market Opportunities

Strong Order Backlog Maintains Healthy Momentum in Aircraft Production

Uptrend in Military Aircraft Segment on the Back of Mounting Geopolitical Risks and Increasing Global Military Spending: Key Opportunity Indicator

Increasing Demand for Sophisticated Military Aircraft including UAVs

Global Competitor Market Shares

Aerospace Materials Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025

Global Competitor Market Shares by Segment

Aluminum Alloys (Type) Global Competitor Market Share Positioning for 2019 & 2025

Steel Alloys (Type) Market Share Breakdown of Key Players: 2019 & 2025

Titanium Alloys (Type) Competitor Revenue Share (in %): 2019 & 2025

Super Alloys (Type) Market Share Shift by Company: 2019 & 2025

Composite Materials (Type) Global Competitor Market Share Positioning for 2019 & 2025

Commercial & Military Aircraft (Aircraft Type) Market Share Breakdown of Key Players: 2019 & 2025

Business & General Aviation (Aircraft Type) Competitor Revenue Share (in %): 2019 & 2025

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



Composites: The Dominant Aerospace Material Category

Progressive Expansion in Use Case Results in Composites Evolving as Mainstream Aerospace Material

Key Benefits Offered with Regards to Weight, Strength, Fatigue & Overall Efficiency Make Composites the Primary Materials in Aircraft Design

Carbon Continues to Make Gains as Best-in-Class Aerospace Composites Material

Established Role of Aluminium in Aircraft Manufacturing Renders Strong Outlook for Aluminium Alloys

Titanium Alloys Gain Wider Traction in Aircraft Engines & Airframes

Nickel Alloys Combine Immense Strength and Extreme Temperature Tolerance

Steel Alloys Lend Traction in Producing Long-Lasting Fasteners & Landing Gear Bolts

Alloy 321: Top-of-Class Steel Alloy that Can Endure Extreme Temperatures

Magnesium Alloys Gain Attention with Good Casting Characteristics

Aircraft Electrical Systems: The Stronghold Application for Copper & Copper Alloys

Nanocomposites Quickly Evolve into Advanced Solutions in Aircraft Construction

Graphene Emerges as Miracle Material for Aerospace Industry

Graphene Gains Immediate Traction in Aircraft Wing Fabrication

Latest Developments in Aerospace Graphene Materials Space

3D Printing Eases Stringent Material Requirement Criteria in Aerospace Parts Manufacturing

Ongoing Regulatory Emphasis on Reducing Aerospace CO2 Emissions to Give Edge to Ultra-Lightweight Materials

ICAO's CORSIA Standard Set to Redefine the Dynamics in the Aerospace Materials Market

PRODUCT OVERVIEW



Aerospace Materials: Introduction

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES



Market Facts & Figures

US Aerospace Materials Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Aluminum Alloys (Type) Market Share Analysis (in %) of Leading Players in the US for 2019 & 2025

Steel Alloys (Type) Competitor Revenue Share (in %) in the US: 2019 & 2025

Titanium Alloys (Type) Market Share Breakdown (in %) of Major Players in the US: 2019 & 2025

Super Alloys (Type) Market in the US: Percentage Breakdown of Revenues by Company for 2019 & 2025

Composite Materials (Type) Competitor Market Share Breakdown (in %) in the US for 2019 & 2025

Commercial & Military Aircraft (Aircraft Type) Market: Revenue Share Breakdown (in %) of Key Players in the US: 2019 & 2025

Business & General Aviation (Aircraft Type) Market Share Analysis (in %) of Leading Players in the US for 2019 & 2025

CANADA



JAPAN



CHINA



EUROPE



Market Facts & Figures

European Aerospace Materials Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Aluminum Alloys (Type) Market Share (in %) by Company in Europe: 2019 & 2025

Steel Alloys (Type) Market Share (in %) of Major Players in Europe: 2019 & 2025

Titanium Alloys (Type) Competitor Market Share Analysis (in %) in Europe: 2019 & 2025

Super Alloys (Type) Market in Europe: Competitor Revenue Share Shift (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Composite Materials (Type) Competitor Market Share (in %) Positioning in Europe for 2019 & 2025

Commercial & Military Aircraft (Aircraft Type) Key Player Market Share Breakdown (in %) in Europe: 2019 & 2025

Business & General Aviation (Aircraft Type) Market Share (in %) by Company in Europe: 2019 & 2025

FRANCE



GERMANY



ITALY



UNITED KINGDOM



SPAIN



RUSSIA



REST OF EUROPE



ASIA-PACIFIC



AUSTRALIA



INDIA



SOUTH KOREA



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC



LATIN AMERICA



ARGENTINA



BRAZIL



MEXICO



REST OF LATIN AMERICA



MIDDLE EAST



IRAN



ISRAEL



SAUDI ARABIA



UNITED ARAB EMIRATES



REST OF MIDDLE EAST



AFRICA



IV. COMPETITION



V. CURATED RESEARCH



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ey6hst

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.