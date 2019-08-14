Global App Analytics Market Set to Witness a CAGR of 22.3% Between 2019 & 2025

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Aug. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "App Analytics - Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



App Analytics market worldwide is projected to grow by US$3.1 Million, guided by a compounded growth of 22.3%.



Staying on top of trends is essential for decision makers to leverage this emerging opportunity. The report addresses this very need and provides the latest scoop on all major market segments.



Software, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 21.2%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$2.1 Million by the year 2025, Software will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



While global megatrends sweeping through the market influence the primary direction of growth, regional markets are swayed by more granular locally unique business drivers. Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 26.9% growth momentum.



Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$257 Thousand to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$185.2 Thousand worth of projected demand in the region will come from other emerging Eastern European markets.



In Japan, Software will reach a market size of US$139.4 Thousand by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 20.8% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$504.2 Thousand in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders.



Competitors identified in this market include:



adjust GmbH (Germany)

Adobe Systems Inc. (USA)

Amazon.com Inc. (USA)

App Annie Inc. (USA)

AppDynamics, Inc. (USA)

Appsflyer Ltd. (USA)

Apptentive Inc. (USA)

Clevertap (USA)

Contentsquare (France)

Countly Ltd. (United Kingdom)

Google LLC (USA)

Heap Inc. (USA)

IBM Corporation (USA)

Kochava (USA)

Localytics (USA)

Mixpanel (USA)

MoEngage (USA)

Swrve (USA)

Taplytics Inc. (Canada)

Tune Inc. (USA)

Yahoo! Inc. (USA)

Key Topics Covered



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



App Analytics Market: Set for Robust Growth

Emphasis on User Acquisition, Engagement and Revenue Metrics Builds Momentum

Internet Dynamics Create the Necessity for App Analytics

Mobile App Analytics Gain Wider Traction

5G Roll Out to Further Augment Mobile App Ecosystem

Demand for Web Analytics Remains Northbound

Global Competitor Market Shares

App Analytics Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025

Global Competitor Market Shares by Segment

Web App Analytics (Type) Global Competitor Market Share Positioning for 2019 & 2025

Mobile App Analytics (Type) Market Share Breakdown of Key Players: 2019 & 2025

Services (Component) Competitor Revenue Share (in %): 2019 & 2025

Software (Component) Market Share Shift by Company: 2019 & 2025

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



Digital Marketing Campaigns Reinforced by App Analytics

App Analytics: A Shot in the Arm for Banking & Finance Entities Seeking to Safeguard Customer Satisfaction

Growing Significance of Analytics in Retail Sector Bodes Well

Competitive Forces Generate Ample Room for Analytics in Media & Entertainment Industry

Growing Image of Analytics as a Reliable Enabler of AI Boosts Prospects

Evolving Role of Analytics in IoT Domain

PRODUCT OVERVIEW



App Analytics: Introduction and Types

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES



Market Facts & Figures

US App Analytics Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Web App Analytics (Type) Market Share Analysis (in %) of Leading Players in the US for 2019 & 2025

Mobile App Analytics (Type) Competitor Revenue Share (in %) in the US: 2019 & 2025

Services (Component) Market Share Breakdown (in %) of Major Players in the US: 2019 & 2025

Software (Component) Market in the US: Percentage Breakdown of Revenues by Company for 2019 & 2025

CANADA



JAPAN



CHINA



EUROPE



Market Facts & Figures

European App Analytics Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Web App Analytics (Type) Market Share (in %) by Company in Europe: 2019 & 2025

Mobile App Analytics (Type) Market Share (in %) of Major Players in Europe: 2019 & 2025

Services (Component) Competitor Market Share Analysis (in %) in Europe: 2019 & 2025

Software (Component) Market in Europe: Competitor Revenue Share Shift (in %) for 2019 & 2025

FRANCE



GERMANY



ITALY



UNITED KINGDOM



REST OF EUROPE



ASIA-PACIFIC



REST OF WORLD



IV. COMPETITION



V. CURATED RESEARCH



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/a65c48

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.