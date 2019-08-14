All occasion personalised pens produced by specialist company Camaloon

The company that keeps on expanding, both internationally and with their range of products introduces something for every budget and purpose.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 14, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- For businesses that are looking to print ​large quantities​ of pens for a marketing campaign , Camaloon offers ​BiC pens ​that fit the purpose and don’t break the bank​.​ These pens are perfect for printing the company logo in either one-colour or full-colour.Camaloon’s range also includes elegant ​Parker pens​, which when engraved makes an excellent gift to executives or important clients. The engraving is produced with a laser, which creates a detailed and durable result with a luxurious finish.Apart from ​laser engraving​, there are many more printing techniques that the company utilizes when creating personalised products. Each product is specifically paired​ ​with a printing technique that ensures the best possible result. The various techniques include ​full-colour digital printing​, which allows for logos to show their true colours in vivid clarity, and ​Screen printing​, where a mesh screen is created for each design and then used as a template over which the ink is swiped across. This last one creates the print on the surface of the pens in the desired design or pattern.Born in 2011, Camaloon is an e-commerce with the purpose to enable any company to design and produce their personalised marketing and promotional products using the highest quality printing.Camaloon is specialised in the printing of personalised promotional items, and during the past years, it has shown an outstanding growth introducing over 300 products to its catalogue, being one of the leading companies in the European online printing industry.



