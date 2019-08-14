Global Fleet Card Market: Size, Trends & Opportunities (2019-2023 Edition) with Profiles on Leading Players BP, WEX, FLEETCOR, and Royal Dutch Shell

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Aug. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Fleet Card Market: Size, Trends and Opportunities (2019-2023 Edition)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global Fleet card market has increased at a significant growth rate over the past few years and projections are made that the market would rise in the next four years i.e. 2019 to 2023.

The global Fleet card market is expected to increase on the back of rising demand for cashless fuel transactions, consolidation of the fragmented market, availability of a large number of value-added services associated with fuel cards, etc.

Yet the market faces some challenges such as rising competition from new entrants, changing legal framework, volatile oil prices, rising consumer expectations, etc.

A brief company profiling of major players namely BP, WEX, FLEETCOR, and Royal Dutch Shell has been provided in the report on the basis of aspects like business overview, financial overview and business strategies adopted by respective companies.

Study Coverage



The report provides an in-depth analysis of the global fuel card market with a detailed description of market size and growth. The analysis includes market size in terms of value, volume, market share by region, by segment and by the application.

The report also provides brief regional/country analysis of Europe. The analysis includes market size in terms of value, volume, application, segment and fuel spending. Europe is expected to dominate the global fleet card market in the forecasted period also.

Furthermore, the report also assesses the key opportunities available in the market and outlines the market dynamics that are and will be accountable for the growth of the industry. Growth of the global fleet card market has also been forecasted for the period 2019-2023, taking into consideration previous growth outlines, growth drivers and the existing and forthcoming trends.

Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary

2. Introduction

2.1 Overview of Fleet Card

2.1.1 Types of Fleet Card

2.1.2 Benefits of Fleet Card

2.1.3 Applications of Fleet Card

2.1.4 Major Fleet Card Providers

3. Global Market Analysis

3.1 Global Fleet Card Market Analysis

3.1.1 Global Fleet Card Market by Value

3.1.2 Global Fleet Card Market by Volume

3.1.3 Global Fleet Card Market by Segment (Registered and Bearer)

3.1.4 Global Fleet Card Market by Application (Oil Fees, Car Wash Fees, Parking Fees, Tolls and Others)

3.1.5 Global Fleet Card Market Share by Region

3.2 Global Fleet Card Market: Segment Analysis

3.2.1 Global Registered Fleet Card Market by Value

3.2.2 Global Bearer Fleet Card Market by Value

3.3 Global Fleet Card Market Analysis: Application Analysis

3.3.1 Global Oil Fees Fleet Card Market by Value

3.3.2 Global Tolls Fleet Card Market by Value

3.3.3 Global Car Wash Fees Fleet Card Market by Value

3.3.4 Global Parking Fees Fleet Card Market by Value

3.3.5 Global Other Fees Fleet Card Market by Value

4. Regional Analysis

4.1 European Fleet Card Market Analysis

4.1.1 European Fleet Card Market: An Outlook

4.1.2 European Fleet Card Market by Value

4.1.3 European Fleet Card Market by Volume

4.1.4 European Fleet Card Market by Segment (Registered and Bearer)

4.1.5 European Fleet Card Market by Application (Oil Fees, Car Wash Fees, Parking Fees, Tolls and Others)

4.1.6 European Fleet Card Market by Region

4.1.7 Northern Europe Fleet Card Market by Fuel Spending

4.1.8 Western Europe Fleet Card Market by Fuel Spending

4.1.9 Eastern Europe Fleet Card Market by Fuel Spending

4.1.10 Southern Europe Fleet Card Market by Fuel Spending

4.2 European Fleet Card Market: Segment Analysis

4.2.1 European Registered Fleet Card Market by Value

4.2.2 European Bearer Fleet Card Market by Value

4.3 European Fleet Card Market: Application Analysis

4.3.1 European Oil Fees Fleet Card Market by Value

4.3.2 European Tolls Fleet Card Market by Value

4.3.3 European Car Wash Fees Fleet Card Market by Value

4.3.4 European Parking Fees Fleet Card Market by Value

4.3.5 European Other Fees Fleet Card Market by Value

4.4 European Fleet Card Market: Regional Analysis

4.4.1 Germany Fleet Card Market by Value

4.4.2 The UK Fleet Card Market by Value

4.4.3 Spain Fleet Card Market by Value

4.4.4 Rest of the Europe Fleet Card Market by Value

5. Market Dynamics

5.1 Growth Drivers

5.1.1 Increasing Fuel Theft

5.1.2 Value Added Services Gaining Attention

5.1.3 Rising Cashless Transactions

5.1.4 Assistances of Fleet Card for Businesses

5.1.5 Cost-Saving from Discounts and Offers

5.1.6 Union of the Market Players

5.2 Challenges

5.2.1 Reshaping of Legal Frameworks

5.2.2 Increasing New Entrants

5.2.3 Fluctuating Oil Price

5.2.4 High Consumer Expectations

5.2.5 Ride-Sharing Option

5.3 Market Trends

5.3.1 Rising EMV Migration

5.3.2 Omnichannel Experience

5.3.3 Introduction of Mobile Apps

5.3.4 Increasing Use of Host Card Emulation

5.3.5 Rising Telematics Interface

5.3.6 New Loyalty Offering Programs

6. Competitive Landscape

6.1 The US Fleet Card Market: Competitive Landscape

6.1.1 The US Fleet Card Market Players Share by Spending

6.2 European Fleet Card Market by Key Players

7. Company Profiles

7.1 BP Global

7.1.1 Business Overview

7.1.2 Financial Overview

7.1.3 Business Strategy

7.2 FLEETCOR

7.3 WEX Inc.

7.4 Royal Dutch Shell



