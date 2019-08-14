Item 9 Labs Corp. Launches New Vape Pen and Cartridge Line Dubbed “Cocktails”

/EIN News/ -- PHOENIX, Aug. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Item 9 Labs Corp. (OTC: INLB) (“Item 9 Labs” or the “Company”), a leader in comfortable cannabis health solutions for the modern consumer, today announced the launch of its new product suite, “Cocktails,” a unique first to market disposable vape pen with cartridge and battery inspired by popular culture’s classic aperitifs.



The Item 9 Labs mixology team developed the craft-cannabis line utilizing organic fruit, botanically-derived terpenes, and 100 percent solvent-free distillate. The long-lasting disposable Cocktails vape pen is supplemented by a charging port for those patients who medicate less frequently. Cocktails comes with 300 mg. of premium distillate in four signature flavors including Blackberry Mojito, Piña Colada, Old Fashioned, and Strawberry Daiquiri.

With eye popping premium packaging and a minimalist sleek design, the Cocktails vape pen features a robust 280mAH breath-activated battery that lasts for approximately 300 inhales between recharges, offering cannabis patients a discreet, portable, and easy way to medicate.

The Company hosted an official brand kick-off event in Phoenix on July 26th. Nearly three hundred cannabis industry professionals attended the private event, where budtenders, buyers, and management from ten area dispensaries enjoyed a custom curated menu and themed cocktails celebrating the new product.

“The Cocktails brand embodies the company mantra ‘in good times.’ It’s a fresh approach to the growing wellness trend of alcohol-free bars coupled with the rise in vape product consumption,” stated Vice President of Marketing, Kyle Jennings.

According to Arcview Market Research, U.S. concentrate product sales are estimated to reach $8.4 billion by 2022, with vaping as the primary modality.

Headquartered in Phoenix, Item 9 Labs has received multiple accolades for its medical-grade flower and concentrates. Most recently, the Company’s Candyland and Tres Leches cannabis flower strains were named 1st Place Sativa and 2nd Place Hybrid respectively at Arizona’s 2019 Errl Cup Awards.

Item 9 Labs is bringing dynamic product suites and progressive new delivery platforms to the industry. Cocktails is available at select Arizona dispensaries, for more information visit Item9LabsCorp.com.

About Item 9 Labs Corp.:

Item 9 Labs Corp. (OTC: INLB) creates comfortable cannabis health solutions for the modern consumer. The Company is bringing best of industry practices to markets from coast to coast through cultivation and production, distinctive retail environments, licensing services, and diverse product suites catering to different medical cannabis demographics. Item 9 Labs Corp. is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, with medical cannabis operations in multiple U.S. markets.

Item 9 Labs Corp.’s asset portfolio includes Dispensary Permits, Dispensary Templates, and Strive Life. These assets provide services specific to different stakeholder groups. Dispensary Permits is the Company’s consulting firm specializing in strategic license application and compliance. Dispensary Templates, a subdivision of the firm, is a technology platform with an extensive digital library of licensing and business planning resources. Strive Life is a turnkey dispensary model for the retail sector, elevating the patient experience with consistent and superior service, high-end design, and precision-tested products. It is currently being implemented in Arizona and North Dakota.

In addition, Item 9 Labs Corp. is advancing the industry with its dynamic product suites. The Company has created complementary brands Item 9 Labs and Strive Wellness to channel consumer diversity. Propriety delivery platforms include the Apollo Vape and Pod system, as well as a pioneering intra-nasal device. The Company has received multiple accolades for its medical-grade flower and concentrates.

Item 9 Labs Corp. intends to manage cultivation, processing, distribution, and dispensary operations in up to ten U.S. markets by the end of 2019. Current facilities include distribution and processing operation Strive Wellness of Nevada and dispensary Strive Life North Dakota.

For more information, visit Item 9 Labs Corp. at www.Item9labscorp.com .

Forward-Looking Statement: This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements involve risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, risks and effects of legal and administrative proceedings and governmental regulation, especially in a foreign country, future financial and operational results, competition, general economic conditions, proposed transactions that are not legally binding obligations of the company and the ability to manage and continue growth. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual outcomes may vary materially from those indicated. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements we make in this news release include the introduction of new technology, market conditions and those set forth in reports or documents we file from time to time with the SEC. We undertake no obligation to revise or update such statements to reflect current events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

Media Contact:

Neko Catanzaro

Proven Media

Neko@provenmediaservices.com

(401) 484-4980

Investor Contact:

Jeffrey Rassás

Item 9 Labs Corp.

Jeffrey@item9labs.com

(602) 463-4246

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9971ee39-80f1-4b09-a4e8-7679366d4551

A video accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1362f5e7-0039-4419-9152-0ce7ab158709

Item 9 Labs Cocktails Vape Pen The long-lasting disposable Cocktails vape pen comes with 300 mg. of premium distillate in four signature flavors including Blackberry Mojito, Piña Colada, Old Fashioned, and Strawberry Daiquiri.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.