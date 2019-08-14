Global Boutique Hotel Market Report 2019-2025 by Size, Share, Trends, Segmentation, Top Companies & more..
A new market study, titled “Global Boutique Hotel Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025”, has been featured on WiseGuyReports.
PUNE, MAHARASTRA, INDIA, August 14, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Boutique Hotel Market
In 2018, the global Boutique Hotel market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Boutique Hotel status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Boutique Hotel development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Marriott International, Inc
Hilton
Starwood Hotels & Resorts(Marriott)
Hyatt Hotels
Four Seasons Holdings Inc.
Shangri-La International Hotel Management Ltd.
InterContinental Hotels Group PLC
Mandarin Oriental International Limited
The Indian Hotels Company Limited
Jumeirah International LLC
Kerzner International Resorts, Inc.
ITC Hotels Limited
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Business Hotel
Suite Hotel
Airport Hotel
Market segment by Application, split into
Room
F&B
SPA
Others
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Boutique Hotel status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Boutique Hotel development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
