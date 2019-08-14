Issued by Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd.

Global Boutique Hotel Market Report 2019-2025 by Size, Share, Trends, Segmentation, Top Companies & more..

A new market study, titled “Global Boutique Hotel Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025”, has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

PUNE, MAHARASTRA, INDIA, August 14, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Boutique Hotel Market

In 2018, the global Boutique Hotel market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Boutique Hotel status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Boutique Hotel development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study 
Marriott International, Inc 
Hilton 
Starwood Hotels & Resorts(Marriott) 
Hyatt Hotels 
Four Seasons Holdings Inc. 
Shangri-La International Hotel Management Ltd. 
InterContinental Hotels Group PLC 
Mandarin Oriental International Limited 
The Indian Hotels Company Limited 
Jumeirah International LLC 
Kerzner International Resorts, Inc. 
ITC Hotels Limited

Request Free Sample Report at https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3826597-global-boutique-hotel-market-size-status-and-forecast-2019-2025

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers 
United States 
Europe 
China 
Japan 
Southeast Asia 
India 
Central & South America

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into 
Business Hotel 
Suite Hotel 
Airport Hotel

Market segment by Application, split into 
Room 
F&B 
SPA 
Others

The study objectives of this report are: 
To analyze global Boutique Hotel status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. 
To present the Boutique Hotel development in United States, Europe and China. 
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies. 
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

View Detailed Report at https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3826597-global-boutique-hotel-market-size-status-and-forecast-2019-2025

About Us:
Wise Guy Reports is part of the Wise Guy Research Consultants Pvt. Ltd. and offers premium progressive statistical surveying, market research reports, analysis & forecast data for industries and governments around the globe.   

NORAH TRENT
WISE GUY RESEARCH CONSULTANTS PVT LTD
646-845-9349 (US), +44 208 133 9349 (UK)
email us here
["facebook", "twitter", "linkedin"]
{"facebook"=>"", "twitter"=>"", "linkedin"=>""}

Distribution channels: Beauty & Hair Care, Business & Economy, IT Industry, Retail, Technology


EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.

Press Contact
NORAH TRENT
WISE GUY RESEARCH CONSULTANTS PVT LTD
646-845-9349 (US), +44 208 133 9349 (UK)
Share This Story
Company Details
Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd.
Office No. 528, Amanora Chambers,
Pune
411028
India
+1 646 845-9349/ +44-208-133-9346/ +1 339 368 6938
Visit Newsroom
About

Wise Guy Reports is part of the Wise Guy Research Consultants Pvt. Ltd. and offers premium progressive statistical surveying, market research reports, analysis & forecast data for industries and governments around the globe.

wiseguyreports

More From This Author
Legal AI Software Market 2019: Global Key Players, Trends, Share, Size, Segmentation, Opportunities, Forecast To 2024
Global Dairy Farm Management Software Market Report 2019-2025 by Technology, Future Trends, Top Key Players and more...
Global Container House Market Growth Report 2019-2025 by Size, Sale, Price, Cost, Share, Revenue, Top Companies and more
View All Stories From This Author