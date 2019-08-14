Global Commercial Aircraft Turbofan Engines Market Outlook (2019-2038) with GE Aviation, Pratt & Whitney, Rolls Royce, Safran Leading the Competition

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Aug. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Commercial Aircraft Turbofan Engines Market - 2019-2038 - Market Dynamics, Competitive Landscape, Engine OEM Strategies & Plans, Trends & Growth Opportunities, Market Outlook - GE Aviation, Pratt & Whitney, Rolls Royce, Safran" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Commercial Aircraft Turbofan engines market has been in the super-cruise mode propelled by one of the longest aviation super-cycle being driven by strong tailwinds with strong demand drivers and favorable macroeconomic factors.

The engine manufacturers, buoyed by the huge order backlog & visibility of order book positions, are ramping up production output to meet delivery timelines with some transitioning from the production of previous generation engines to latest engine programs. The same is likely to translate into significant top-line growth for the industry over the next decade.

Next-generation aviation turbofan engines, featuring a high bypass ratio and extensive usage of technological innovations from the competing engine powerhouses have just entered service over the recent years, are proving their mettle in grueling, active duty service and are likely to form a major chunk of new deliveries over medium term given the composition of order backlog across aircraft OEMs.



The grounding of the global Boeing 737MAX aircraft family fleet, however, remains the top concern for Boeing as well as the suppliers and the airline groups having exposure to the 737MAX program with the global fleet likely to be airborne and resume service only from November 2019 which has disrupted schedules and has impacted numbers across the board.

2019, however, is turning out to be another good year for commercial aviation with reference to the order intake wave which has showed no significant signs of abating at the Paris Air Show 2019 with both Boeing & Airbus booking decent orders from airline customers with the latest A320XLR from Airbus being the showstopper and posing further questions for Boeing to answer with Boeing required to take a well-calculated call on its NMA decision on priority while grappling with & sorting out the 737MAX crisis.

However, the slowing down of the world economic growth from the ongoing trade wars remains a key concern for the airline groups with likely impact on cargo business & passenger traffic. The profitability forecasts for the airlines for 2019, too, has been revised downward in June 2019 indicating pressures on profitability from slowing demand & rising input costs.



The technology landscape across the industry, too, is evolving radically with the engine OEMs focusing significantly on the development of hybrid-electric propulsion technologies for commercial & general aviation applications which are likely to become part of the mainstream through the middle of next decade.

Urban Aerial Mobility and resurgence of Supersonic air travel are other, upcoming growth areas for the engine manufacturers, in addition, to power & thermal management systems for directed energy systems, thereby, indicating towards a lot to look forward to for the engine OEMs in the next decade.



The engine OEMs are focused on varying strategic priorities with CFM rapidly scaling up production of LEAP engines as it transitions from production of CFM56 engines to the LEAP engine family.

Rolls Royce is future-focused aiming at next generation of aircraft programs from Boeing & Airbus, likely in the middle of next decade, with focus on the development of next-generation engine programs, in addition, to the active development of hybrid & electric propulsion technologies.

Pratt & Whitney is developing engine variants based on its Geared Turbofan Technology while GE is laser-focused on the 9X which powers the 777X and is now scheduled to power the maiden 777X flight in early 2020 owing to a developmental delay.



The report will provide answers to key questions, which include:

What is the Structure & Size of the Global Commercial Aircraft Turbofan Engines Market?

How is the Global Commercial Aircraft Turbofan Engines Market split across players, in terms, of Market Shares?

Which are the Fastest Growing Segments of the Global Commercial Aircraft Turbofan Engines Market?

What are the Strategic Areas being focused upon by the Engine Manufacturers?

What are the Key Strategies & Plans being Conceptualized & Pursued by leading Engine Manufacturers?

Which are going to be the Key Growth Markets & Regions for Commercial Aviation & Aircraft Turbofan engines through 2038?

Which are the Key Industry, Market & Technology Trends likely to Shape Future of Aircraft Engines?

GE Aviation

Pratt & Whitney Inc.

Rolls Royce Holdings PLC



Safran S.A. (CFM International)

Section 1 Global Commercial Aircraft Turbofan Engines Market



1.1 Introduction & Overview

1.2 Global Aviation Gas Turbine Engines Market - Key Segments

1.3 Global Commercial Aircraft Turbofan Engines Market

1.4 Market Size - Commercial Aircraft Turbofan Engines - in Units & Value

1.5 Global Commercial Aircraft Turbofan Engines Fleet - Distribution by Engine Manufacturers

1.6 Global Commercial Jet Aircraft Fleet - Share of Engine Manufacturers

1.7 Global Commercial Aircraft Market - Key Drivers



2.1 Competitive Landscape

2.2 Global Commercial Aircraft Turbofan Engines Market - Commercial Jets - Market Shares by Engine Manufacturers - In Units & Value

2.3 Market Shares for Commercial Narrow Body Aircraft Segment

2.4 Market Shares for Commercial Wide Body Aircraft Segment

2.5 Market Shares for Engine Manufacturers - Regional Aircraft Segment

2.6 Market Shares for Engine Manufacturers across key Aircraft Programs - Delivery Units

Engine Deliveries Share

Backlog Share

2.7 Market Shares for Engine Manufacturers for Key Geographic Regions

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East & Africa

GE Aviation

Pratt & Whitney

Rolls Royce

Safran (CFM International)

a) Founded

b) Headquartered

c) Business Segments

d) Employees

e) Product Portfolio - Major Engine Families, Presence on Aircraft Programs and Key Competitors

f) Market Capitalization

g) Key Executives

h) Shareholding Pattern & Structure



1. Revenue Base & Growth Trend

2. Revenues Split by Key Segments

3. Revenues Split by Key Geographic Markets & Regions

4. Gross Earnings & Margin Trend

5. Operating Earnings & Operating Margin Trend

6. Return on Sales Trend

7. Profitability Growth Trend

8. Cash Flow from Operations

9. R&D Expenditure Trend

10. CAPEX Trend



Strengths to be Leveraged

Weaknesses to Overcome

Opportunities for Growth

Threats to be Mitigated

Product & Services Portfolio Strategies & Plans

Market Specific Strategies & Plans

R&D Strategies & Plans

Growth Strategies & Plans

Business & Corporate Strategies & Plans

Sales & Marketing Strategies & Plans

Production/Manufacturing Strategies & Plans

Financial Strategies & Plans

Acquisitions, Strategic Alliances & JVs

Other Strategies & Strategic Initiatives

Driving Forces

Restraining Forces

Industry Trends

Market Trends

Technology Trends

10.1 Analysis of Emerging Market Scenario for Commercial Aviation Sector

10.2 Global Demand Outlook - Commercial Aircrafts - 2019-2038

10.3 Demand Growth Projections for Commercial Aircrafts through 2038

10.3.1 Narrowbody

10.3.2 Widebody

10.3.3 Regional Jets

10.4 Demand Growth Projections for Aviation Turbofan Engines 2019-2038

10.4.1 Engines Demand Forecasts - in Numbers

10.4.2 Value of Projected Engines sales over the forecast period - In $Trillion

10.5 Engines Demand Projections by Market Segments - In Units and Value - Through 2038

10.6 Engines Demand Forecasts by Thrust Class - In Units and Value - Through 2038

10.7 Engines Demand Forecasts by Geographic Regions - Through 2038 - In Units and Value

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East & Africa

